Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
In its final regular-season tennis match, Frankton defeated Elwood 4-1. Sam Barr won at No. 2 singles while Aaron Hartley took the No. 3 singles match. Owen Hinchman provided the lone Panthers' point with a 7-5, 6-4 victory at No. 1 singles.
Abby Reed had 10 kills, 15 digs and three aces to lead Daleville to a 3-0 sweep of Eastern Hancock. Lauren Finley added 22 digs, and Emilee Finley had 29 assists and 11 digs as the Broncos improved to 15-5 overall and 7-1 in the Mid-Eastern Conference.
Lapel routed Monroe Central 25-5, 25-9, 25-15 behind 11 kills from Lauren Paska. Elizabeth Stern added seven kills while Sophie Jackley added three aces and five digs for the Bulldogs.
Pendleton Heights converted on two penalty kicks -- Kam Kail in the first half and Cole Bubalo in the second half — and blanked Oak Hill 2-0 at home.
TUESDAY
Shenandoah placed second to Blue River Valley in both the boys and girls team standings at the Henry County cross country championship. Kenyan Troxel was third and Sam Hinshaw was sixth in the boys race for the Raiders while Madi Cooper placed ninth in the girls race.
Anderson Prep’s boys cross country team placed second at the Muncie Burris Invitational with Jason Settlemyer leading the way in seventh place for the Jets. Clara Fulton placed sixth in the girls' race for APA.
The Broncos picked up their second volleyball sweep in as many days with a 25-11, 25-19, 25-13 win over Winchester behind 14 digs and seven aces from Lauren Finley, 25 assists and 18 digs for Emilee Finley and 12 kills from Mallory Engbrecht.
Mikala Ross led all players with 17 kills in leading Pendleton Heights to a 3-0 win over Shelbyville. Ava Kate Phillips had 35 assists for the Arabians while Brea Perry served up six aces and Ramsey Gary recorded 11 digs.
With less than two minutes remaining in regulation, Aidan Boys put home the game winner just moments after Wyatt DeBertrand tied the game, and Pendleton Heights posted a 2-1 win over Shelbyville. Jack Weflen assisted on the tie breaker off a cross from Kail.
WEDNESDAY
Holli Klettheimer recorded 12 kills, 12 digs and three blocks, and Adayna Key added 10 kills as Frankton swept to a 3-0 win over Tipton.
Frankton rolled into the Anderson tennis sectional semifinal with a 5-0 win over Elwood. Max Barr battled to a 7-5, 6-2 win over Hinchman at No. 1 singles to complete the Eagles' sweep.
At the Mount Vernon sectional, Pendleton Heights fell 4-1 to the host Marauders, but the Arabians' No. 1 doubles team of Mark Nielsen and Cole Bubenzer won their match 6-4, 7-5 and will continue in the doubles sectional at North Central on Tuesday.
THURSDAY
The Eagles remained perfect in sectional play with a 5-0 semifinal win over Alexandria to advance to Friday’s sectional final against Lapel. The Frankton No. 2 doubles team of Jarett Needler and Logan Sutton battled to a three-set win for the final point.
Kail scored twice while Gavin Busby and Jackson Ragan tallied one goal each as Pendleton Heights earned a 4-1 senior night win over New Palestine.
Noah Price placed first in the University Cross Country Invitational. The Liberty Christian senior finished in 16:29, a new course record.
Key, Emma Sperry and Addie Brobston posted seven kills each with Sperry adding 20 assists in a 3-0 Frankton win over Eastbrook.
Ross recorded 21 kills, Hannah Grile had 20 and Whitney Warfel added 13 kills as Pendleton Heights posted a 3-2 win over Greenfield-Central, taking a dramatic 19-17 fifth set. Phillips handed out 54 assists, and Tessa Hannon added 19 digs for the Arabians.
FRIDAY
Ada Erny recorded 26 kills, and Nicki Warren had 41 assists to lead Liberty Christian to a 25-22, 19-25, 29-27, 29-27 win over Bethesda Christian. Lucero Hernandez added 14 kills, and Jenna Rigdon recorded 32 digs.
SATURDAY
Pendleton Heights enjoyed a strong Hoosier Heritage Conference cross country meet, with the girls coming in second and the boys third. Ava Jarrell was runner-up in the girls' race while Hadley Walker was fourth and Jaycee Thurman was 10th for the Arabians. Andrew Blake was second in the boys' race while Will Coggins came home eighth for PH.
Area teams had a number of solid performances at Saturday’s Central Indiana Conference championships at Indiana Wesleyan in Marion. In the girls' race, Lilly Thomas and Jacklynn Hosier from Alexandria were sixth and 10th, respectively, while Frankton’s Hunter Smith (fifth) and Jack Melvin (ninth) and Dylan Hofherr (10th) were all-conference for the boys.
In the MEC championships, Faith Norris of Daleville was the top girls runner with a 13th-place run while Sam Hinshaw from Shenandoah was 20th in the boys' race.
Lexi Baney recorded 20 kills and Daya Greene added 19 digs to lead Madison-Grant to a 3-0 sweep of Alexandria.