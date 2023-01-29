Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
TUESDAY
Although Noblesville overwhelmed Pendleton Heights by a 78-40 score, it was a big night for Arabians senior Whitney Warfel. She scored 13 points to become the 10th PH girls player to reach the 1,000-point milestone.
Emma Sperry connected on 9-of-11 field goal attempts, scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Frankton to a 70-40 win at Mississinewa. Bella Dean added 19 points and six assists, and Amaya Collins scored 18 points for the Eagles.
Jacklynn Hosier was 5-of-8 from 3-point range and scored 25 points to pace Alexandria to a 71-7 rout of Taylor. Cali Crum chipped in 15 points and five rebounds for the Tigers while Charleigh Baledge added 11 points.
In a sectional first-round preview, Lapel outlasted Wapahani 48-39 in overtime. Laniah Wills scored 15 points, Jaylee Hubble scored 11 and Maddy Poynter added 10 points — six coming in overtime.
THURSDAY
Makhile McWilliams scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead Anderson to a 70-54 win over New Castle in its regular season finale. Jacelyn Starks added 14 points while Jamyia Foster contributed 12 points and nine rebounds for the Indians.
FRIDAY
Trishell Johnson scored 24 points and Addisyn Gothrup added 22 for Daleville as the Broncos finished their regular season with a 68-48 win at Union (Modoc). Maddie Etchison added 12 points for Daleville.
After scoring 34 points Tuesday, Meryck Adams lit up Union for 26 and the Broncos made it a sweep of their girls-boys doubleheader with a 72-13 rout of the Rockets. Adrian Smith chipped in 11 points for the Broncos.
Tyler Bates scored 18 points with five steals, Nate Moore added 16 points and Frankton knocked off Elwood 50-40.
SATURDAY
A.J. Demick scored 14 points and Carson Brookbank added 13 to lead Shenandoah to a 53-49 win over Union County.
Owen Harpe and Carson Hall scored nine points each, and Alexandria committed just five turnovers as the Tigers posted a 39-33 win over Monroe Central.
Joey Wright scored 21 points and handed out five assists, leading four Eagles in double figures as Frankton defeated Tri-Central 74-61. Colin Gardner had 18 points and nine rebounds while Moore scored 16 and the Eagles got 11 points from Brady Carmack.
Madison-Grant, led by 17 points from Gavin Kelich, also put four players in double-figure scoring in a 71-44 romp over Bluffton. Peyton Southerland scored 13 for the Argylls while Teagan Yeagy and Clayton Hull added 11 points each.
Evan Mozingo scored 15 points, Josiah Gustin scored 11 and Isaac Wilson buried the game-winner in the closing seconds as Pendleton Heights edged Hamilton Southeastern 42-41.
Senior point guard Eric Troutman found Kobe Watson under the basket for the game-winner as time ran out as Liberty Christian posted a 50-48 win at Westfield, spoiling senior night for the Shamrocks. Cedric Anderson and Ethan Troutman led the Lions' scoring effort with 16 points each.
Three Jets — led by Zayden Finley’s 22 points — scored over 20 and Anderson Prep broke through with its first win of the season, 82-72 over International on Saturday night at the Hangar. Ben Scott scored 21 while Lincoln Fathauer added 20 for the Jets.
Bode Judge scored 20 points and twin brother Brode added 19 as Lapel handed Oak Hill a 61-51 loss, just the second of the season for the Golden Eagles. Nick Witte added 12 points — including 4-for-4 at the free throw line — for the Bulldogs.