ANDERSON — In an Anderson green Under Armour T-shirt and Anderson red shorts, Donnie Bowling leaned against the white gym wall underneath a basket at Anderson High School. The Anderson boys basketball coach only occasionally shouted words of correction, criticism or praise during the Tribe’s summer contest against Pike.
Rather than taking his place courtside, as he has done for the past 11 seasons, Bowling chose to take a backseat during the A-Town Showdown Shootout. Sure, he had to help make sure the event ran smoothly, but Bowling also believes in giving his assistant coaches bigger roles than the average high-school program.
“I think the kids need a different voice,” Bowling said. “They hear my voice every day, so I want somebody else to be the one criticizing them or telling them they’re doing a good job.”
It’s a method that has seen Bowling win over 150 games at Anderson, so assistant coach Curtis Lewis took his spot. With a red Anderson zip-up on and a gold “C” chain around his neck, Lewis led Anderson to a 52-36 victory over the Red Devils, led by former NBA All-Star guard and Anderson native Jeff Teague.
Although this and every other summer game the Tribe plays in bear meaningless results, Anderson doesn’t take any form of gameplay lightly. With such limited time since the end of the school year and the start of summer ball, how have the Tribe developed a tempo that seemingly never slows down?
“Practice, bro,” rising senior Louis Jackson said. “They run us a lot. All we’re doing is running.”
To Lewis, running develops more than just a high cardiovascular endurance.
“We run (them) a lot in practice, but it’s a mindset,” Lewis said. “Right now, I feel like our kids are buying in and seeing the output.”
The Tribe went 20-5 last season but lost its top three scorers, including Ahmere Carson, who averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 assists and 3.6 steals per game. Bowling is looking for players like Jackson and rising junior Damien King to step into larger roles to fill those absences.
“It’s a process,” Jackson said. “It’s kind of weird being a senior and becoming the main leader, but everybody is really buying in to what we’re trying to do.”
There’s that talk of buying in again. Jackson said the Tribe have been able to do so easily due to their team chemistry, as many have played together since they were young.
Jackson said another instance of Anderson’s buy-in came when Bowling sat the Tribe down in its first offseason practice and told the players they were going to implement a full-time press defense, something most players had never experienced.
“This year, we’re so small we gotta be scrappy and get after it,” Bowling said. “If we’re not getting steals, we struggle with halfcourt (offense). We gotta make sure we’re getting quality shots. Sometimes offense is our best defense.”
So far, players and coaches alike have enjoyed the results.
“I like our speed and aggression on defense,” Lewis said. “The one thing we lack is a big (man), but we can work around that with our speed, quickness and guard play.”
Despite winning 20 games, Anderson’s season ended last year against Mount Vernon in a sectional semifinal, failing to capture its first sectional championship since 2009. Not only has the Tribe not brought a sectional title home in nearly 15 years, but it’s an accolade Bowling has never achieved in his career.
“That’s been like a thorn,” Bowling said. “One of these days, we’re gonna be able to get past the sectional because we’ve been able to have really good regular seasons. We just haven’t been able to close the deal.”
For many players, such as rising freshman Kendrick “KK” Martin, the upcoming season will be their first shot at contributing to a varsity squad. Bowling has liked what he’s seen from the youth wave in Anderson’s limited amount of summer action, even implying starting spots may be given to first-time varsity players, if deserved.
When asked why he feels the Tribe is seeing contribution so quickly from top to bottom, Jackson said it comes down to making an instant impact.
“Everybody wants to win,” Jackson said. “We have a lot of guys who didn’t play varsity last year, and now they want to be the ones to win a sectional.”
Quick, young, hungry -- these are all words anyone who has watched Anderson this summer could use to describe the Tribe.
The one word Bowling said will set them apart this upcoming season: Coachable.
“They’re more disciplined, and that’s how you win sectionals,” Bowling said. “You can win games with offense and flash, but at the end of the day you gotta guard somebody, and I think this team will do it.”