Hayley Hunter, granddaughter of legendary Lapel boys basketball coach Dallas Hunter, trails her father’s footsteps as a first-year head coach of the Shenandoah girls basketball program.
Both Shenandoah and the Hunter family have an accomplished history in Indiana high school basketball. The Raiders have won 15 sectional championships, five regional titles and reached the pinnacle with two state titles in 2003 and 2005.
Hunter takes the helm after the Raiders finished last season with a 6-11 record and a 48-26 opening-round loss to Northeastern in the sectional. She detailed the interview process with the Shenandoah principal, assistant principal and the athletic director.
“They asked me about my vision for the program, then my offensive and defensive coaching philosophy and how I would deal with different situations,” Hunter said.
Hunter believes her grandfather became the first inspiration to embark on a coaching career.
Dallas Hunter, who began coaching at Lapel in 1969, won over 350 basketball games in his career. He accomplished his objective to resurrect Lapel athletics by connecting his passion for sports into life training experiences.
He lived by the notion a coach cannot lead an individual until that individual knows you care about them. The Lapel junior-high gymnasium is named in honor of the late coach Hunter.
“No one cares what you know until they know you care,” Dallas Hunter was quoted as saying.
The younger Hunter believes the Raiders have to play to their own strengths, so she plans to run a quick-paced offense with smart play calls.
“The returning players have a great team attitude and are embracing the idea that we are going to compete,” Hunter said.
Shenandoah has a sophomore duo returning in Aurora McKnight and Lydia Schwagmeier. McKnight led the team with 25 3-pointers last season.
“Schwagmeier has a great shot, and Rory (McKnight) is going to be developing into one of our program’s great point guards,” Hunter said.
Four-year starter Kayla Muterspaugh, who scored 97 points in 17 games last season, is the Raiders’ top returning scorer. Hunter admitted she wants Muterspaugh to take more shots and her senior leadership is going to be key to the Raiders success.
After four years of participating in the program, Hunter wants to graduate hard-working young women who are very competitive, active in the Middletown community and represent a role model for the rest of the Raiders’ athletic program.
In January, Hunter will try to gain community support by allowing the players to coach a basketball organization called “Little Dribblers,” which will be made up of Kindergarten through fourth graders in the Middletown community.
Shenandoah (1-2) opened the 2022-23 season with a 40-21 loss against the Alexandria Tigers. The Raiders responded by escaping the first road game with a 32-31 close victory over Knightstown as Muterspaugh finished the win with 14 points, eight rebounds and five steals.
The Raiders will travel to Connersville on Nov. 22 for the Mid-Eastern Conference opener against the Eastern Hancock Royals.