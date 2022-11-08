FRANKTON — No, Stephan Hamaker does not want to lose basketball games.
But there was little for him to complain about after Hamilton Heights connected on nine of 17 3-point shots to defeat his Eagles 45-42 Tuesday evening.
“We competed. They did everything we asked them to do,” he said.
It was the first loss in three outings for the Eagles, while Hamilton Heights remains unbeaten at 3-0. The two schools are in the same sectional and figure to be among the teams battling to advance from that bracket, hosted by the Huskies.
“That’s an early season preview for the sectional,” Hamaker said. “There’s other teams in it, obviously. I’m not saying (this) is the sectional final, but we plan on crossing each other’s paths.”
It was a game that saw neither team lead by more than five points and featured six ties and six lead changes. The Huskies held a five-point advantage on three occasions, the last coming on a 3-point basket at the halftime buzzer by Katie Brown for a 21-16 advantage.
Hamaker did not feel his team was being aggressive early on as his daughter, senior guard Launa Hamaker, led the Eagles with nine points at the break. The team’s leading scorers — Amaya Collins, Haylee Niccum and Emma Sperry — had a total of three points in the first half on a Sperry 3-point basket, the first Frankton field goal of the game.
That needed to change in the second half.
“We moved some people around to different places, and we just reminded them that we needed to attack, attack, attack,” Coach Hamaker said. “I thought Launa did a good job on that in the first half, getting into gaps. As we kind of continued in the second half, particularly those first four or five minutes, I thought that we did a great job of that.”
Niccum found Sperry and Bella Dean for baskets in the paint to cut the deficit to one before Collins gave Frankton its first lead of the night on a 3-point basket to make it 27-26. Sperry hit a pair of free throws to extend the lead to 29-26 before Ella Hickok and Brown hit consecutive 3s and Collins answered with a bomb to bring things even at 32-32 after three quarters.
Niccum gave Frankton the lead twice — once at 35-34 on a 3-point basket and again at 39-38 on a rebound score — but a pivotal foul call on Launa Hamaker gave the Huskies the lead for good.
Camryn Runner — who finished with 12 points for the Huskies — missed a 3-point shot but was sent to the free throw line when Hamaker was whistled for a foul while blocking out the Hamilton Heights junior.
Runner made all three free throws to put the Huskies on top to stay.
The lead was pushed back to five at 44-39 on a Hickok free throw before a Collins long-range shot trimmed the deficit back to two points. A Collins bid to tie in the closing seconds missed, and the Eagles suffered their first loss of the season.
The teams combined for just 11 turnovers — five for Frankton and six by Hamilton Heights — and the Huskies edged the Eagles 12-11 in the rebounding department.
“We just had a very emotional, physical game, and we didn’t get too deep in our bench for this one,” Coach Hamaker said. “I know my kids are tired. We’re going to take a day off from basketball. We don’t play until Saturday, and we’ll still have a couple days to get ready for that one.”
The Eagles will be on the road Saturday for an evening tilt at Muncie Central before a home date with rival Lapel next Friday.
Frankton defeated Hamilton Heights in the junior varsity contest 29-25 behind nine points from Emma Key.