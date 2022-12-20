ARCADIA – From a statistical standpoint, the Class 2A Lapel Bulldogs won the battle against 3A No. 8 Hamilton Heights on Tuesday night.
Unfortunately, by game’s end, the visiting Bulldogs lost the free-throw shooting war, falling 46-38.
The Bulldogs (9-5) shot an efficient 52 percent from the field compared to the Huskies’ 40, and they out-rebounded their opponent 23-16 – with 15 off the defensive glass – but the difference unfolded from 15 feet out.
Ahead 34-31 entering the fourth quarter, the Huskies (11-2) converted 8 of 11 free throws and 10 of 13 overall to slip past the Bulldogs, who sank 6 of 9 foul shots in total.
“It’s really frustrating. We shouldn’t be fouling, especially in a close game. We just need to keep our hands up,” Lapel frosh Laniah Wills said. “It’s really frustrating.”
The fouls mounted for the Bulldogs in the second half with five charged in the third quarter and another eight in the fourth.
Lapel seized an early 7-3 lead in the first quarter before trailing 14-13 in the second, but an 8-2 run before halftime put the Bulldogs in front 24-21.
Wills posted six of her team-high 10 points in the first half, and she added four more to go with five rebounds in the final 16 minutes. Wills hauled in eight defensive rebounds for 10 total boards and a double-double.
“The team was doubling me, kind of, so I wasn’t really able to do what I usually do,” Wills said. “I try to learn that I need to just keep going and don’t give up. Even if we’re losing, we can possibly come back. Just keep going, especially on defense.”
The Bulldogs’ defense kept the 3-point shooting Huskies at bay from the field and beyond. Hamilton Heights shot 38 percent in the first half and 43 in the second while only burying 6 of 22 jumpers from behind the arc.
Led by junior Camryn Runner’s game-high 19 points and nine rebounds, the Huskies made up for their deficiencies at the foul line and by being selectively aggressive.
A Huskies’ 13-5 run to end the third quarter erased a short-lived 26-21 Lapel lead through the first two minutes of the frame. Hamilton Heights capped its momentum swing with back-to-back and-1 conversions, following a dagger 3-pointer by Kaylee Rhoton, who finished with nine points.
The consecutive and-1 plays foreshadowed the fourth quarter, as Hamilton Heights scored eight of its final 12 points from the charity stripe.
Ella Hickok had nine points for Hamilton Heights, shooting 5-for-5 from the foul line overall. Runner was 4-for-4 from the line and 7 of 16 from the field. Katie Brown had seven points, finishing with two 3-pointers and 1-for-2 at the free-throw line.
The Bulldogs were 4 of 7 from the foul line in the first half and 2-for-2 in the second.
“We don’t blow the whistle. I don’t necessarily think they did a bad job of officiating the game. I just don’t think we were super aggressive to the basket,” Lapel head coach Zach Newby said. “We were getting a lot of things that we wanted to get. We were getting great shots, but the part of that is putting a little bit more pressure on them.”
Lapel’s six fourth-quarter turnovers fed into the Huskies’ second-half comeback.
With Hamilton Heights up 40-34 in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs cut the deficit to four, twice, but the combination of turnovers, fouls and the Huskies burning the clock with a spread half-court set minimized Lapel’s opportunities.
“Really, it just came down to the end. I don’t know how many straight possessions we had where we turned it over. It had to be the last three or four possessions,” Newby said. “You just can’t do that. We were in the game at that moment.”
Lapel’s Madelyn Poynter finished with eight points. Jaylee Hubble had nine with a trio of 3-pointers. Deannaya Haseman had five points and three assists. Kerith Renihan had three points and three assists. AnnaLee Stow chipped in three points.
The Bulldogs posted consecutive 12-point quarters in the first half but had to settle for two straight 7-point frames in the second despite shooting 13 of 25 from the field in the game.
“Against a team like this, they can just play keep away. They can play keep away the entire game,” Newby said. “You have to make sure, especially at the end of games to close it out, that you value the basketball, and we just didn’t.”
Hamilton Heights was coming off its second loss of the season against 3A West Lafayette, 38-20, on Thursday. The Huskies had won seven consecutive before falling to 4A No. 8 Noblesville, 49-38, on Nov. 11.
Lapel bounced back from a 50-43 loss at 2A Eastern Hancock on Dec. 13 with a 48-41 victory at home over 2A Monroe Central. The Bulldogs won six straight before losing to the EH Royals.
Their next game is back at home against 4A Greenwood on Thursday.
“That’s why we pick up this game. (Hamilton Heights’ Keegan) Cherry is a great coach, and they are great at what they do. We got what we wanted. It just came down to, can you replay that fourth quarter, knowing what you know now, and you might have a little bit different of an outcome,” Newby said.
“You learn a lot more from losing than you do winning. We’re not in a conference, so for us every single game we just want to learn something from it. We’ll definitely take what happened tonight and hopefully learn from it, so when we get to the postseason and are faced with this type of situation, we come out on the right side.”