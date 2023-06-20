PENDLETON – Anyone who’s ever enjoyed a K-Burger at a Pendleton Heights athletic event likely has Bill Hutton to thank.
But Hutton’s selfless contributions to Arabians’ athletics go far beyond delicious grilled meat.
“Bill is the example of a difference someone can make in a volunteer role,” PH athletic director Chad Smith wrote in his nomination form.
Hutton, who was named the THB Sports Heart of Sports Award winner Tuesday, is a statistician for the Arabians’ football and boys basketball teams and the public address announcer for the girls basketball and softball teams.
He also commits untold hours to the band program and generally serves as an official ambassador for the school in every program he supports.
“If Bill was eligible, I would nominate him for the Johnny Wilson Award,” Smith wrote.
This year’s other Heart of Sports Award finalists were Elwood super fan and social media influencer Anne Barnes Bennett and Daleville super fan and weight and conditioning director Shane Leisure. -- George Bremer, The Herald Bulletin