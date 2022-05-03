INDIANAPOLIS -- During its annual review of the bylaws Monday, the Board of Directors of the Indiana High School Athletic Association voted unanimously to add girls wrestling and boys volleyball to its new Emerging Sport Process.
The Emerging Sport Process, known as Rule 1-4 and approved a year ago by the IHSAA board, helps pave a way for those sports and participation to continue to grow with an eye toward eventually becoming a recognized sport and sponsorship of an official state tournament.
The boys volleyball and girls wrestling become the first to earn the designation. The IHSAA will provide rule books, conduct coaches rules meetings and provide coverage in the IHSAA’s Catastrophic Medical program.
Both sports will be subject to all IHSAA rules and policies, including the General Eligibility Rules.
For a sport to become officially recognized and an IHSAA state tournament be sponsored, 50% of the membership must be participating in the sport. The IHSAA currently has 407 member schools.
The Indiana Boys Volleyball Coaches Association has been administering its state tournament since 1994, while the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association has been conducting a girls wrestling state tournament since 2017.
Representatives of both associations submitted requested information in recent weeks including data on participants in Indiana as well as other states, suggested playing rules and potential practice seasons as well as letters of commitment from member schools that either currently sponsor or intend to sponsor a program.
According to the data submitted from those associations, there are 42 schools fielding boys volleyball teams while 350 girls representing 113 schools competed in this year’s girls wrestling state tournament.
Locally, only a handful of athletes competed in the girls wrestling state tournament and no schools sponsor a boys volleyball team.
FOOTBALL SECTIONALS
The IHSAA announced its football sectional assignments Tuesday for the next two seasons.
Locally, Anderson will compete in Class 5A Sectional 9 with Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, Fort Wayne North Side and Fort Wayne Snider.
Pendleton Heights was assigned to Class 4A Sectional 22 with Beech Grove, Connersville, Greenfield-Central, Mount Vernon, New Castle, New Palestine and Richmond.
In Class 2A, Sectional 36 will include Alexandria, Blackford, Bluffton, Eastbrook, Eastern, Elwood, Frankton at Tipton. Lapel and Shenandoah will compete in Sectional 38 alongside Eastern Hancock, Heritage Christian, Cardinal Ritter, Northeastern, Union County and Winchester.
In Class 1A, Madison-Grant will compete in Sectional 44 with Adams Central, Fremont, North Miami, Northfield, South Adams, Southern Wells and Southwood. And Anderson Prep will compete in Sectional 45 with Hagerstown, Indiana Deaf, Monroe Central, Sheridan, Tindley, Union City and Wes-Del.
BASKETBALL SECTIONALS
Class 4A Sectional 9 remains unchanged with Anderson, Greenfield-Central, Mount Vernon, Muncie Central, New Palestine, Pendleton Heights and Richmond.
Frankton will join Class 3A Sectional 24 with Centerville, Delta, Hamilton Heights, Jay County, New Castle and Yorktown.
In Class 2A, Elwood and Madison-Grant will compete with Blackford, Eastbrook, Eastern, Taylor and Tipton. Alexandria and Lapel remain in Sectional 40 with Monroe Central, Muncie Burris, Wapahani, Wes-Del and Winchester. And Shenandoah has been placed in Sectional 41 with Hagerstown, Knightstown, Northeastern and Union County.
Class 1A Sectional 55 now includes Anderson Prep, Daleville and Liberty Christian along with Cowan and Tri-Central.
VOLLEYBALL SECTIONALS
Anderson and Pendleton Heights will compete in Class 4A Sectional 9 with Greenfield-Central, Muncie Central, New Palestine, Richmond and Yorktown.
Frankton joins Class 3A Sectional 24 with Centerville, Delta, Jay County and New Castle.
In Class 2A, Elwood and Madison-Grant will compete in Sectional 39 with Blackford, Eastbrook, Eastern, Taylor and Tipton. Alexandria and Lapel return to Sectional 40 with Monroe Central, Muncie Burris, Wapahani, Wes-Del and Winchester. And Shenandoah competes in Sectional 41 with Hagerstown, Knightstown, Northeastern and Union County.
Class 1A Sectional 55 features Anderson Prep, Daleville and Liberty Christian alongside Cowan and Tri-Central.
SOCCER SECTIONALS
Anderson and Pendleton Heights remain in Class 3A Sectional 8 with Fishers, Hamilton Southeastern, Muncie Central and Noblesville.
Anderson Prep and Liberty Christian will compete in Class 1A Sectional 39 with Muncie Burris, Sheridan, Taylor and Tri-Central.