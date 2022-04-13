FRANKTON — The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced Monday the new classifications for member schools for the sports of basketball, football, soccer and volleyball for the next two years. When the fall of 2022 rolls around, the Frankton Eagles will compete at the Class 3A level in the sports of boys and girls basketball and volleyball.
With the class change, the Eagles will no longer be in the same sectional as arch-rival Lapel, and instead of being one of the larger 2A schools in the state they will now play in the 3A tournaments as one of the smaller schools in the class.
“When I looked at it earlier in the year, I thought there was a chance we would move up to the bottom of 3A, so it didn’t really take me by surprise. I thought it was a possibility,” Frankton athletic director and boys basketball coach Brent Brobston said. “I think we have to take it as a positive and move forward and take the challenge.”
Football remains a 2A sport at Frankton.
Enrollment figures — the total of boys and girls in Grades 9-12 — were submitted by the schools to the Indiana Department of Education last fall and are used to determine the classifications in all team sports, the IHSAA stated in a release.
Sectional groupings for these sports will be announced in May while baseball and softball sectionals will be released in August once tournament success factor points accumulated in this spring’s tournaments can be factored in for reclassifications. It remains to be seen if Frankton will also move up in baseball and softball.
The volleyball team returns almost its entire Central Indiana Conference champion roster and was expected to be a favorite for a Sectional 40 championship. According to coach Beth Sperry, the move up in class means beefing up the schedule — including during summer scrimmages — to prepare but does nothing to change the ultimate goal.
“Our goals are still to go far in the tournament. We feel like we can go pretty deep, and we shouldn’t change that goal,” she said. “It doesn’t matter who we are up against. I have complete faith in our girls and their talent to compete with whoever we come across.”
For girls basketball coach Stephan Hamaker, this is a welcome challenge for the three-time reigning sectional champions. He points out his program has played a strong 2A schedule for several years, and he is excited for the opportunity.
“I think it’s great for the community, great for the school corporation,” he said. “I know personally, me as a coach, I’m excited. I like the challenge. I think we played the toughest schedule in our area for schools our size. … It’s just another challenge, another mountain to climb.”
“Is it going to be a little more difficult? Yeah,” Brobston said. “But it’s like anything else in life. It’s a challenge and something we need to rise to the occasion and meet.”
Classifications are normally adjusted every two years, but the current cycle lasted three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Area schools Alexandria (2A) and Daleville (1A) narrowly missed moving up a class.
Other schools changing classes that have in the past played in sectionals involving area teams included Wes-Del (up to 2A), Heritage Christian and Centerville (up to 3A), New Castle volleyball (down to 3A), New Palestine football (down to 4A), Cowan volleyball (down to 1A), Wapahani volleyball (down to 2A) and Muncie Burris (down to 2A).