IHSAA Softball Sectional Draw
Games begin May 22
CLASS 4A
Sectional 9 at New Palestine
Game 1: New Palestine vs. Mount Vernon
Game 2: Richmond vs. Anderson
Game 3: Pendleton Heights vs. Greenfield-Central
Game 4: Muncie Central vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Game 6: Championship
CLASS 2A
Sectional 39 at Madison-Grant
Game 1: Elwood vs. Madison-Grant
Game 2: Blackford vs. Eastbrook
Game 3: Eastern vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Taylor vs. Game 2 winner
Game 5: Championship
Sectional 40 at Frankton
Game 1: Lapel vs. Alexandria
Game 2: Winchester vs. Monroe Central
Game 3: Frankton vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Wapahani vs. Game 2 winner
Game 5: Championship
Sectional 41 at Union County
Game 1: Eastern Hancock vs. Shenandoah
Game 2: Knightstown vs. Union County
Game 3: Northeastern vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Hagerstown vs. Game 2 winner
Game 5: Championship
CLASS A
Sectional 55 at Daleville
Game 1: Southern Wells vs. Wes-Del
Game 2: Cowan vs. Tri-Central
Game 3: Liberty Christian vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Daleville vs. Game 2 winner
Game 5: Championship