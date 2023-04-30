LOGO19 Softball.jpg

IHSAA Softball Sectional Draw

Games begin May 22

CLASS 4A

Sectional 9 at New Palestine

Game 1: New Palestine vs. Mount Vernon

Game 2: Richmond vs. Anderson

Game 3: Pendleton Heights vs. Greenfield-Central

Game 4: Muncie Central vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Game 6: Championship

CLASS 2A

Sectional 39 at Madison-Grant

Game 1: Elwood vs. Madison-Grant

Game 2: Blackford vs. Eastbrook

Game 3: Eastern vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Taylor vs. Game 2 winner

Game 5: Championship

Sectional 40 at Frankton

Game 1: Lapel vs. Alexandria

Game 2: Winchester vs. Monroe Central

Game 3: Frankton vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Wapahani vs. Game 2 winner

Game 5: Championship

Sectional 41 at Union County

Game 1: Eastern Hancock vs. Shenandoah

Game 2: Knightstown vs. Union County

Game 3: Northeastern vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Hagerstown vs. Game 2 winner

Game 5: Championship

CLASS A

Sectional 55 at Daleville

Game 1: Southern Wells vs. Wes-Del

Game 2: Cowan vs. Tri-Central

Game 3: Liberty Christian vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Daleville vs. Game 2 winner

Game 5: Championship

