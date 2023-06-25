LAFAYETTE -- Owen Imel drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning as the South All-Stars defeated the North All-Stars 4-3 in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader at Loeb Stadium.
The Huntington commit gazed at his red No. 22 jersey prior to taking the first batting practice on a professional diamond in his baseball career. Once Imel spotted Frankton alum Bradyn Douglas wearing a blue No. 7 jersey, he approached his lifelong friend and jokingly told him, “This is the last time you will ever see me in red and white.”
Imel stood in veneration with each crack of the wood bat during batting practice for his South All-Star team. As his peers aimed beyond the left-field wall for the blue, green and yellow waterpark slides atop Lafayette’s Tropicanoe Cove, Imel took in the moment to embrace competing amongst Indiana’s best baseball players.
“Just meeting the guys when we were getting our jerseys and taking that first BP, having fun just seeing how far the ball goes in a professional stadium,” Imel said. “It feels amazing. The ball sounds way different here. It sounds like a shotgun off the bat and carries real far, which is a great feeling.”
With Game 1 locked even at 1-1 entering the sixth inning, Butler-commit Brett Sherrard hit a ground ball and reached second base on a pair of fielding errors. After consecutive flyouts were recorded, Imel took a heater to the opposite field for an RBI double to give the South All-Stars a 2-1 lead.
“I got a couple of good fastballs to even it up 1-1 and was trying to get another good fastball and hit it,” Imel said. “Kind of got in my hands with a little run and was able to shoot it the other way, so glad it worked out.”
Imel felt Huntington, a private christian university just 65 miles away from Lapel, was ultimately the right fit to play collegiate baseball for his best chance to play as an underclassman. The dual-threat outfielder and southpaw led Lapel in every hitting category, including a .484 batting average, six homers, 36 RBI and 32 runs scored in 28 games.
“It is pretty awesome to have two kids from the same school corporation representing the North and the South,” Imel said.
Douglas was retired on an unassisted groundout for his first plate appearance to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning. Thomas Moore-commit Jacob Murphy pitched the final three innings, and although the North managed to cut the deficit to one run, the state finalist and Center Grove product forced a flyout to secure the 4-3 win for the South.
Douglas was invited to a workout at Vincennes in the midst of winter workouts with Imel and hitting coach Scott French. Brad, his father and coach at Frankton, formerly played at Vincennes from 1995-96 and developed a relationship with Vincennes coach Chris Barney once he transitioned to the coaching profession.
“Coach Barney made me feel real comfortable,” Douglas said. “I went there and loved the campus. Loved the idea of being able to go to a possibly bigger (college) after two years.”
Bradyn marched onto the field alongside his father as high school coaches accompanied players during the introduction ceremony. The Vincennes commit earned a spot on the North All-Stars after finishing his senior campaign with a .437 batting average and leading Frankton with 43 runs scored and 38 hits in 27 games. Douglas caught sight of how massive Loeb Stadium was while watching batting practice and socializing with the star-studded prospects.
“We all had great seasons this year,” Douglas said. “So it's really fun just to be able to take the field with the guys that are similar and put in the same work as me.”
An emotional Coach Douglas hid tears behind his shades and described how special the all-star weekend meant to him once he witnessed his son take the field. He mentioned the camraderie shown by the 2023 senior class over the weekend stood out to him above all festivities.
“In the world of travel ball, this is like a reunion for a lot of us families and coaches," Coach Douglas said. :Just a really good finale to their high school career.”
Bradyn Douglas pinch-hit in the fifth inning of Game 2 and later created a scoring opportunity for the North All-Stars in the seventh inning. After Ball State-commit Josh Adamczewski hit an RBI single up the middle to score Tarick McGlothin and extend the North’s lead to 5-3, Douglas moved the Lake Central product over to third base with a groundout to the shortstop. On Sunday, Douglas beat out an infield single for his first hit of the series in the bottom of the fourth inning. The future TrailBlazer finished 1-for-6 in the weekend series to close out his high school career.
Due to tornado warning weather conditions, the North-South All-Star Weekend’s annual home run derby was canceled and the wood bat finale was moved up to the derby’s 11 a.m. time slot. Louisville-commit Mitchell Dean brought the derby mindset to the rubber match and launched a two-run blast over the right-field wall in the bottom of the first inning to give the North the lead.
After Indiana-commit Andrew Wiggins tripled to left-center field to leadoff the fourth inning, Imel hit a pinch-hit RBI single past a diving second baseman to extend the South All-Stars' lead to 5-3. The future Forester finished 2-for-6 with two RBI for his last high school showcase. The South All-Stars plated a run in seven consecutive innings and prevailed 11-6 to earn two victories in the three-game series.
“It takes me back a couple years when Milo Weins (Frankton and Purdue) and Cameron Holycross (Lapel and Indiana State) were here,” Coach Douglas said. “It is just a cool experience to see the boys get to represent Madison County and our two schools. Both of them are phenomenal young men, and there is a lot of pride coming from this guy.”