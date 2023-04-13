PENDLETON – Lapel’s Owen Imel had something to prove Thursday night.
Roughed up in his last outing Saturday, the Bulldogs’ senior left-hander had one mission in mind during the Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament semifinals against host Pendleton Heights.
Course correction.
“I had a bad outing last week against Greenfield-Central and had a midweek bullpen to kind of get back into my groove,” Imel said. “I felt good in the bullpen warming up before the game, and once I got on the mound — I’ll be honest, props to Pendleton. It’s a nice mound. Everything started to work.”
Imel turned the page quickly and tossed a complete-game gem, striking out six batters, walking one and scattering three hits to shut out the Arabians 7-0 and put the defending Madison County champion Bulldogs back in the title game.
Lapel will makes its sixth appearance in the tournament final since 2007 and fifth in nine seasons Saturday at Anderson High School with the first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m.
The Bulldogs have won a pair of county titles in that time — 2015 and 2022 — and are aiming to tie both Anderson and Highland for the second-most championships all-time behind Pendleton Heights’ county-leading nine.
Lapel also can become just the third repeat champion in the event’s 22-year history. Pendleton Heights won back-to-back titles in 2013-14 and 2016-17.
“It’s awesome for the guys. They have put in unbelievable hours. It’s a really big deal to us, specifically, because we’re not in a conference. We have this to play for, and then outside of just winning games, we have nothing to play for until sectional,” Lapel coach Matt Campbell said. “There’s a lot of emotion invested in this tournament for them because there’s finally something to play for.”
Imel was fueled by the rivalry, allowing a two-out triple to Clint Miller in the bottom of the first before retiring 16 straight batters. The Arabians (5-2) didn’t have another base runner until the bottom of the seventh when Kade Brown led off the frame with a single.
Imel issued his lone walk in the seventh to Peyton Stewart with two outs and surrendered his third hit to Ricky Howell before throwing a three-pitch strikeout to end the game.
“He was outstanding, and at the plate, too. All the way around, he had himself a day,” Campbell said. “He’s been working hard for four years. Last year, he was one of our dudes, and this year, he’s the same way. He kind of builds himself for these type of situations, and he capitalized today.”
Imel supported his own cause by crushing a first-pitch, solo home run over the left-center field fence to lead off the top of the third. It marked the Huntington University commit’s second long ball of the season.
“(Winning county) is one of my biggest goals of the year. Other than Frankton, this is probably my least favorite team to play,” Imel said. “It means a whole lot to us.
“Last year, we got a nice breakfast Saturday morning for the championship. Hopefully, we get the same thing. That would be nice. I know a lot of the boys were playing for that.”
The Bulldogs (5-2) were salivating at the plate, as they racked up nine hits, including a pair of doubles.
Both doubles found the gaps during a four-run top of the sixth. Cody Baker’s double set up Talan Jarrett’s two-out RBI single three at-bats later.
Freshman Camden Novak’s double proved damaging.
The Arabians intentionally walked Imel (2-for-4) to load the bases with two outs, and Novak (2-for-3) made them pay with a three-run double to deep left field.
“I have no doubt he took it personally, and he had good contact all day,” Campbell said. “I completely understand the move to put Owen on, but (Camden) was the right guy at the right time in that situation.”
An error at home plate supplied Lapel with two more runs in the top of the seventh, as Pendleton Heights was charged with five errors overall. The Arabians deployed three pitchers with starter Jalen Jordan enduring the tough loss.
Jordan went four strong innings with six strikeouts, two walks and four hits allowed. His only mistake pitch was against Imel.
“He pitched as good of a game as you could ask for them. I don’t even think he got to 60 pitches. He was incredibly efficient. He was in the zone, and we teach our guys to go after first-pitch fastballs, but we just couldn’t barrel anything today,” PH head coach Matt Vosburgh said. “You just have to tip your cap to a guy like that who came out and performed the way he did.”
Darl Gustin went 2-for-3 and recorded the Bulldogs’ final hit in the seventh.
Lapel beat Anderson Prep 40-1 on Tuesday during the quarterfinal round, which upped its tournament run total to 46 in two games.
As the Bulldogs left Bill Stoudt Field and headed for the team bus, whispers began circling about Saturday’s breakfast menu and, more importantly, the task ahead against Madison-Grant, which beat Anderson 8-0 in the tournament’s other semifinal.
“It’s just business as usual. Another game. Got to play. Got to win,” Imel said.
The Arabians will face Anderson in the third-place game at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
“We have to understand we hit a guy on a hot night for him, and you have to turn the page and move forward because you can’t let something like that linger,” Vosburgh said. “You can’t lose that confidence and swagger that we’ve had. But it is good every now and again to get a slice of humble pie. Tonight, we took our piece, and hopefully, we can bounce back.”