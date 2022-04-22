FRANKTON — Even the red-hot Lapel baseball team could use a shot in the arm every now and then.
It got two Friday evening as Isaac Bair doubled, homered and drove in three runs in his third game back from an injury and Owen Imel threw more than six innings of shutout relief as the Nick Muller champs rolled to a 13-2 win over rival Frankton at Paul Davis Stadium.
It may have been an expensive victory for Lapel (7-1-1), however. Starting pitcher, University of Indianapolis commit and Muller tournament MVP Brock Harper experienced tightness in his shoulder and left the mound after one-third inning, allowing two runs, two hits and a walk. He stayed in the game to play right field and was 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI but left in the seventh inning with pain in his right shoulder after fouling off a pitch.
“The first was just tightness, maybe normal early season stuff,” Lapel coach Matt Campbell said. “The second one, we’re not sure about. We’ll see how he is tomorrow.”
Imel swapped positions with Harper and — with two runners aboard — struck out Jarrett Morris and induced a harmless pop fly from Grant Buck to end the inning.
“I knew from the last few games we’ve been hitting pretty good, so I just needed to be efficient and eat some innings up,” Imel said. “My boys are going to hit. (Jake) Paska is hot. Bair is coming back. We took a great round of BP today. It was electric. I just had to throw strikes. I didn’t have my best stuff today, so I just went right at them.”
Imel struck out seven batters and allowed just two hits, a third inning single to Bradyn Douglas and a fifth inning double to Nate Moore, and walked none. His defense played error-free ball behind him, and he credited shortstop Landon Bair (five putouts) with making the plays defensively.
Offensively, Lapel took the lead for good in the top of the second inning. Rylie Hudson singled and scored from first as Isaac Bair’s blast to left short-hopped the fence for a double. Run-scoring singles by Paska and Landon Bair capped the three-run frame.
While Imel was silencing the Eagles, the Bulldogs played add-on.
A botched force-play at second base off the bat of Kyle Shelton brought in a run in the fourth before Lapel scored three times in the fifth.
Hudson led off with a dribbler in front of the plate, and when Frankton pitcher Ryan Spillman’s throw was errant, the speedy freshman wound up on third easily and — with the defense out of position and nobody covering home plate — Hudson just kept on running to add to the lead.
Isaac Bair then launched the next pitch over the left-field fence, and the Bulldogs added another run later on a hit batter, a walk and three wild pitches.
Up 8-2, the Bulldogs put the game farther out of reach with a five-spot in the seventh. Paska’s single started the rally, and after two walks, Shelton’s sacrifice fly brought Paska in for one run. Brennan Stow added a two-run single, and Isaac Bair and Paska capped the scoring with bases-loaded walks.
“I hope that continues,” Campbell said. “It’s something that we did yesterday and we did a little bit through the county tournament. It’s nice to see those characteristics coming out in the team.”
Eagles coach Brad Douglas took the blame for his team not being ready to play despite entering the day on a four-game win streak.
“Mentally, we had guys who just weren’t prepared to play,” he said. “At the end of the day, them not being mentally prepared is on me. I promised them after the game that I will be better at that.”
Both the Bulldogs and Eagles will travel for their next outings Monday when Lapel plays at Daleville and Frankton visits Sheridan. Both games are scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. first pitch.