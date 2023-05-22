LIBERTY — The gravity of what had just happened did not occur immediately to Shenandoah senior Kayla Muterspaugh as the fly ball off her bat landed harmlessly in the glove of Eastern Hancock center fielder Emily Hodges.
It was the final at-bat — indeed, the final athletic contribution for the three-sport star — of her Shenandoah career, which ended in a 14-0 loss to Class 2A No. 9 Eastern Hancock on Monday at Sectional 41.
That thought did not hit her as she ran to first base. Instead it sank in as she returned to the Raiders' dugout.
“I was thinking that I should make it to first at least,” she said. “I was really thinking about anything. It hit me when I picked up (my) bat.”
Four seniors saw the finality to their careers for Shenandoah (16-8), with Alyssa Allen, Starlight Lee and Emma Whittenburg joining Muterspaugh. It is a group that means a great deal to second-year coach Christy Myers as she reflected on their collective impact.
“I wish I could say I’m not an emotional person, but this is different for me,” Myers said. “These four kids have been — and they’re so unique in their own way — such a pleasure to coach them. Them allowing me to come in these last two years -- they put the work in at practices, and they put the work in every day. They’re the leaders every day, and they make my job so easy.
“Alyssa just has a smile on her face every day. That’s the way she is. It’s going to be hard filling the shoes of all four of them.”
The bond has been especially strong for Muterspaugh and Allen.
The two have been teammates their entire lives, whether in rec leagues, travel ball or at the high school level.
And, as in Monday’s finale, they assumed their usual positions in the field for the Raiders.
“That’s when it hit me that it’s over, so I gave Kayla that big hug,” Allen said. “We played travel ball together. We’ve literally been playing together our whole lives.”
“Always the short and catcher duo,” Muterspaugh said. “Words can’t describe what she means to me. She’s very encouraging. She’s something that I aspire to be like.”
It was the second meeting of the season between the Royals and the Raiders. EH (20-6) won the first time in early April by a 15-0 score, and two pitchers combined on a no-hitter.
The same duo nearly one-upped themselves.
Madison Stephens got the start for the Royals and was untouchable. She struck out the first five batters she faced and did not allow a baserunner over her 3 2/3 innings. She allowed only one ball to leave the infield — a third-inning fly to right by Lydia Schwagmeier — and struck out six total.
She gave way to Tatem Adams in the fourth, and she was greeted by a sharp single to left by Elise Boyd.
But even this bright spot was cast into shadow as Eastern left fielder Addyson Trackwell threw out Boyd as she tried for a double.
Adams then retired the Raiders in order in the fifth, bringing the game to a close via run-rule.
“The thing is for (the players), I didn’t want them to take this one game and have it reflect the season that we had,” Myers said. “They have played very well this season and have grown so much as players and as a team. They showed that throughout the season.”
The Royals did their offensive damage in bunches, and they were frequently aided by the long ball.
Whittenburg got the start for the Raiders and the first three Royals reached base and scored. She then settled in and retired the next six EH batters in order before the Royals put the game out of reach with a six-run third.
Sammie Bolding led off with a double, and Brooklynn Willis followed with a two-run blast to left for a 5-0 lead and the end of the day for Whittenburg.
Promising sophomore Olivia Watson entered and was greeted by a double before walking Emma Bolding. Kaylee Kline followed with a three-run homer to center for an 8-0 lead. Sammie Bolding added an RBI single later in the inning to put the Royals up by nine.
Kline hit a second home run in the fourth — a two-run shot — and Sammie Bolding led off the fifth with a solo shot of her own for the final margin.
Sammie Bolding finished a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-3 with two RBI and three runs.
The future is bright for the Raiders softball program with underclassmen like Boyd, Watson, Schwagmeier, Tarran Mills, Aleyna Sharritts, Lilliana Lynch and Gabbi Patrick playing well this season. Many stayed behind to embrace their senior teammates, to thank them and wish them well.
It was not the first time Muterspaugh and Allen had been brought to tears, nor will it likely be the last time.
“Kayla and I have said we’re going to come back and watch, and we want their schedules,” Allen said. “They’ve supported us, and we want to come back to support them.”
“It means everything,” Muterspaugh added. “To know they support us as much as we support them, that’s a great feeling.”
Allen’s career will continue at Huntington University while Muterspaugh will attend Purdue.