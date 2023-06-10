INDIANAPOLIS -- For the first time since 2018, both Indiana All-Star teams had to salvage their weekend Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after losses in Owensboro, Kentucky, on Friday.
Both Indiana teams protected home court to avoid what would have been Kentucky’s first 4-0 All-Star series finish since 1979.
The boys cruised to a 95-74 victory in the nightcap.
“This was a big game for us. We knew we didn’t play well (on Friday). We knew if we came in with the correct mindset, we’d get it done, and that’s what we did,” NorthWood’s Ian Raasch said on the Indiana turnaround.
The girls left it late, but heroics from Miss Basketball Laila Hull of Zionsville helped Indiana prevail 71-67.
INDIANA GIRLS EVEN THE SCORE
Hull led Indiana with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Bedford North Lawrence’s Karsyn Norman added 12 points. Northwestern’s McKenna Layden had 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Kentucky was paced by Louisville Manual’s JaKayla Thompson, who had 20 points and nine rebounds.
The game was tight for its duration, but Kentucky inched ahead 65-64 with under a minute to go. Cue up North Carolina-bound Hull, who drove right of the basket to convert a runner on which she was fouled. She made the free throw to put Indiana up 67-65.
Kentucky tied it, but Hull converted again with 11 seconds left to put Indiana up 69-67.
Hull felt the responsibility of being Miss Basketball dictated her late-game heroics.
“I feel like I definitely (felt the responsibility). Being Miss Basketball is a great responsibility and a great honor. To represent the state, my city and everyone on the court, it’s a really big thing,” said Hull, who had 22 points in both games.
After a Whitney Lind 3-point miss, Pioneer’s Ashlynn Brooke clinched the game with a pair of free throws with 3.8 seconds left.
“It was a good time to come together. Walking up to the line and being confident, Carsyn came to the line and said, ‘You got it’. We had each other’s back,” Brooke said.
Brooke is the first girls All-Star from Pioneer, located 11 miles north of Logansport in Royal Center. She had eight points.
“I was super excited being the first All-Star from Pioneer. I put the jersey on with pride,” said Brooke, who is playing at Ball State.
Layden, a standout from Howard County, was pleased to get the chance to play after her sister, Madison, didn’t get to play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and cancellation of the game.
“I’m grateful and honored. My sister didn’t get to play in the game. Having this experience was super-cool,” said Layden, who is headed to Purdue.
The Wooden/MCL Citizenship Award was given to Forest Park’s Amber Tretter.
INDIANA BOYS PULL AWAY
The boys lost by four Friday. It didn’t seem there would be anything close about Saturday’s game after Indiana took a 17-0 lead.
Kentucky slowly whittled away the advantage, however, cutting the deficit to as low as four before Indiana settled for a 39-33 halftime lead.
Mr. Basketball Markus Burton of Penn had 18 second-half points to put Indiana out of Kentucky’s reach. Burton was named MVP after he scored 26. This came on the heels of a 33-point performance in Friday’s loss.
“We were up 17, but they made a good run. We knew at halftime we’d have to get refocused and get locked in,” Burton said.
Burton will play at Notre Dame next season with All-Star teammate Logan Imes of Zionsville, who had eight points.
“We were instantly talking to each other and what we’d do when we got to Notre Dame. We made a good bond, and I think we’ll be good teammates,” Burton said.
Valparaiso’s Mason Jones had 10 of his 18 points in the second half. Noblesville’s Luke Almodovar added 15 points. Ben Davis’ Sheridan Sharp had 11 rebounds and five assists.
Raasch had six points.
“It was awesome and humbling to represent my school and my community. I really enjoy NorthWood and the community there and representing it in a way that’s good,” Raasch said.
The Wooden/MCL Citizenship Award was given to Ben Davis’ Zane Doughty.
FUTURES GAMES
For the first time, Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Saturday featured a boys and girls Futures Game.
Played in the afternoon before the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Game, teams were split into North and South All-Star teams, and the rosters featured juniors, sophomores and freshmen.
The South boys edged the North boys 100-96, despite a second-half comeback from the North team in which it outscored the South 52-36.
Greenfield-Central’s Braylon Mullins led the South team with 16 points. Ben Davis’ K.J. Windham added 15 points. Purdue recruit Jack Benter of Brownstown Central had 14 points. Lawrence North’s Brennan Miller had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Highly sought recruit Flory Bidunga of Kokomo led the North team with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Fort Wayne Concordia’s Ajani Washington and University’s Sabien Cain had 17 points each.
On the girls side, the North team pulled away in the fourth quarter to post a 73-63 victory.
Hamilton Southeastern’s Maya Makalusky led the way with 15 points off the bench. Fort Wayne Snider’s Jordyn Poole added 11 points. Valparaiso’s Lillian Barnes had 10 rebounds.
Jennings County’s Juliann Woodard and Lawrence Central’s Jaylah Lampley led the South with 12 points each. Noblesville’s Meredith Tippner had 10 rebounds.