ANDERSON – There’s a new attitude in the football program at Anderson High School, and it’s showing up on the scoreboard.
The Indians defeated Marion on Friday night, winning 26-16, the first win over the Giants (0-4) since the 2015 season.
“Coach (Jarrod) Pennycuff changed our mindset, and he made sure we come out here and have a good time,” quarterback Steven Kline said. “Go harder in practice. He come and tell us to do things, we come as a group, go in the school and get good grades.”
Friday night’s win improved the Indians to 2-2 on the season and 2-0 in the North Central Conference. So many big plays and big moments contributed to the win, perhaps none bigger than Kline’s knack for finding Daris Miles for points.
Kline connected with Miles for three receptions, all for touchdowns, and they went longer each time. The first was from 13 yards, when Miles wiggled free in the back of the end zone. The other scores were from 40 and 48 yards, when Kline threw it over the Marion defenders and let Miles go up and get it.
“We talk about running the football, run the ball when you want to, but we knew there were some formations we could get one-on-one situations and take advantage of it,” Pennycuff said. “Both of those guys connected pretty good today.
“We played four quarters, and we finished the ball game.”
The duo’s second score came in the third quarter, a possession that started with good field position thanks to a Miles kick return to near midfield. Kline rushed for 12 yards and then hit Dilyn Fuller for a 7-yard gain. But a penalty pushed the Indians back into third-and-long, and that’s when Kline launched one over the Marion defenders and watched Miles go up and get it.
Their third TD came on the very next possession, on another third-and-long, this time Kline hitting Miles in stride as he raced to the end zone.
Miles caught only those three passes for 101 yards.
“We’ve been working in practice,” Kline said. “We switched up the left side and got the win.”
Teddy McGee rushed for 53 yards.
The Indian defense came up big in the second half, playing a key role in allowing Anderson to overcome a 16-6 deficit early in the third quarter.
“Being able to rally together, the defense stepped up huge, and offense we were able to get some things rolling in the second half,” Pennycuff said. “The first half we weren’t filling our gaps. We weren’t doing our job. The second half we stepped up, everybody started doing their job. A lot of guys stepped up today.”
Miles’ third TD gave the Indians a 19-16 lead late in the third quarter, and then the fourth turned into a battle of field position and clock management, with neither offenses making much progress. But a bum punt by the Indians gave Marion the ball inside the 20 with under five minutes to play, setting the stage for a late lead change. Instead, the Giants put the ball on the ground. Anderson’s Joe Burrage scooped it up and raced 75 yards the other way for a game-clinching TD.
The game included a halftime ceremony to honor and recognize Anderson grad Thom Mayer, who was inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in June.
Mayer, a 1969 AHS grad, was a standout high school athlete for the Indians, competing in football, wrestling and baseball. He also played collegiately at Hanover. His playing days have been overshadowed by his professional career in the sport. As medical director of the NFL Players Association, Mayer has been one of the most trusted and widely respected physicians in sports medicine.
Mayer was joined on the field at halftime by almost 40 people, including family and AHS Class of 1969 classmates.
Mayer is a published author and an in-demand conference speaker. His impact on the sport is perhaps best noted by his involvement in one of the most significant health issues in football: Concussions. He was the originator of the NFL Concussion Guidelines program and has changed the nature of concussion diagnosis and management.
Mayer has received recognition as an expert in emergency medicine, pediatric emergency medicine and trauma and healthcare leadership.