MUNCIE — For the first time since 2006, Anderson boys basketball will reign supreme in the always tough North Central Conference.
Ja’Quan Ingram scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half, and Ty Wills dominated after halftime with 17 of his game-high 22 points as Anderson clinched at least a share of the NCC title with an 87-58 win over Muncie Central at the historic Muncie Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon.
The Indians improved to 16-4 overall and are 7-0 in league play after their second conference win in as many days. They can clinch an outright title Tuesday with a win at home against Richmond, which would complete the second of three major goals set forth before the season by coach Donnie Bowling and his team after they won the Madison County championship last month.
“It feels great, those things and goals like in life where I’m trying to lose weight, but I can’t reach that goal yet,” he said. “The whole thing is goals are something you want to reach, and we’ve reached two of them. If we win Tuesday, we have it outright, and we at least will have our picture on the wall, and that’s something that is always big.”
The Indians only trailed twice Saturday — at 9-8 and 10-9 — and held a slim 19-17 lead early in the second quarter. But a 3-point basket from Lathan Averhart started a surge from the Indians as they outscored Muncie Central (3-14) by a 19-9 margin for the balance of the half.
Anderson had back-to-back four-point possessions in the second quarter to start that surge.
Wills was fouled by Shoka Griffin going to the basket, and when Griffin was subsequently whistled for a technical foul, the Anderson senior sank all four free throws. After a Bearcat free throw, Sean Paige scored and was fouled. While he missed the free throw, Ingram was there to put back the miss, and Anderson’s lead was in double digits at 32-20.
It never sank below 10 points the remainder of the game as Anderson scored both inside and outside. The team’s leading scorer — Ahmere Carson — finished with 10 points but did not score until there was less than a minute remaining in the third quarter. Even without a big game from Carson, the Indians were still dominant.
“A lot of it is, in the beginning, we went inside a lot, and that might have thrown him off,” Bowling said. “But there will be teams that scout us, and they can’t just play Ahmere. They’ll start guarding Sean more, and he can kick it to Ahmere for 3s. We want to be where anybody on any given night can be the scorer.”
For Ingram, it was a second double-double in as many days as he also led all players with 12 rebounds — including five on the offensive end.
“He’s doing everything,” Bowling said. “After the Fishers (loss), he’s really taking ownership.”
Paige and senior Kedric Anderson each scored eight points for the Indians, and Jaylen Murphy contributed seven points off the Anderson bench. Carson led all players with five steals.
Malik Hasani led the Bearcats with 13 points, and former Daleville standout Tim Arnold scored eight points and had three rebounds for Muncie Central.
