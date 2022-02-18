ANDERSON — With the North Central Conference already clinched, Anderson looked to improve on a lackluster Tuesday outing as well as complete the league schedule undefeated.
The Indians finished the NCC with an exclamation point as Ahmere Carson scored a career-high 39 points to lead Anderson to a dominant 78-58 win over Kokomo at historic Memorial Gymnasium.
Finishing a perfect 9-0 in conference play with a win at the gymnasium he called home as a high school player was the cherry on top for Anderson second-year coach Donnie Bowling.
“That makes it sweeter. It does,” he said. “Coming back home, and this was a nice crowd tonight, and a lot of these people I know.”
The attention of the Indians was focused on Wildkats 6-foot-10 sophomore Flory Bidunga, who entered the night averaging better than 17 points and 13 rebounds. Anderson kept him slightly below average with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and part of its success was keeping him off the floor with foul trouble as the Indians guards attacked the biggest player on the court, repetitively and successfully.
It started with the 6-2 junior Carson.
“I go and watch AAU games, and I’ve seen Ahmere going up against 7-footers,” Bowling said. “If he blocks it, he blocks it, but we’re going to keep attacking, and Ahmere just kept going at him.”
During a burst where he scored the final eight points of the first half for Anderson (18-4), Carson drove into the paint right at Bidunga on consecutive possessions, resulting in a made basket and a foul for a pair of free throws.
Carson said he has driven on players even taller than the Kokomo sophomore and was not intimidated. He urged his teammates to join the effort Friday.
“I was telling the whole team to stop backing off. If he blocks it, he blocks it,” Carson said. “You gotta keep going, eventually you’ll get some fouls. That’s what I was doing. I wasn’t backing down.”
His scoring run sent the Indians into the locker room with a 38-27 lead, a double-digit advantage Anderson held throughout the second half. The lead was at its biggest at 57-34 on a Carson 3-point basket.
Ty Wills and Kedrick Anderson added 10 points each for the Indians while Jaylen Murphy added a valuable six points and three rebounds off the bench. Wills and Lathan Averhart led Anderson with six rebounds each as the Tribe outrebounded the Wildkats 35-23 overall and 21-10 in the second half.
Zion Bellamy and Brandon Bennett each scored 11 for Kokomo (13-7).
Tuesday, Anderson closes out the regular season at home with a senior night game against a tough team from Guerin Catholic. Seniors Wills, Anderson, Averhart and Sean Paige will be honored prior to the game.
“It’s a bad thing about our schedule, but it’s also a good thing,” Bowling said. “We can’t take any nights off.”
But first, the Indians will gather at the high school Sunday to learn their postseason route when the IHSAA reveals the sectional draw. The Indians will play in Class 4A Sectional 9 at Greenfield-Central.
“We’re going to the school on Sunday in the cafeteria, and hopefully the (ping pong) balls will be in our favor,” Bowling said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.