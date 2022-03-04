GREENFIELD — In Friday’s Class 4A Sectional 9 semifinal, the Anderson boys basketball team ran into an all-too-familiar foe and was left with an equally all-too-familiar result.
IUPUI-bound senior Armon Jarrard scored 10 of his game-high 29 points in the fourth quarter, including three 3-point baskets to quell Indian comeback bids as Mount Vernon ended Anderson’s season for the third straight year, 82-76 at Greenfield-Central High School.
Anderson started the game strong, lost momentum going into halftime but battled back after falling behind by double digits in the second half. An Ahmere Carson layup pulled the Indians to within three points at 71-68, but Jarrard answered with a triple.
Back came the Indians as Carson drove for two points, and Lathan Averhart hit another 3-point basket to pull within 77-74.
But the Marauders made 5-of-6 free throws in the closing seconds while the Indians could only manage a Sean Paige rebound basket.
Despite being down double figures, the Indians never gave up and refused to quit.
“I don’t think we lost the game. We just ran out of time,” Anderson coach Donnie Bowling said. “I want to give these seniors credit because they kept fighting to the end, but we just ran out of time.”
Jarrard — whose twin brother, Amhad, added 17 points and will also be joining the Jaguars next season — hit a pair of 3-point baskets in succession after a Carson reverse layup trimmed the Mount Vernon lead to 62-58 earlier in the period.
“It seemed like every time we made a run, he was there to make a shot,” Bowling said. “But that’s what great players do.”
Armon Jarrard also scored 25 points to help Mount Vernon defeat Anderson in last year’s sectional championship game. The Indians are now 0-3 all-time vs. the Marauders in the postseason.
Anderson’s biggest player — in terms of height as well as production Friday — was the 6-foot-8 senior Paige. The Indians fed the ball to him in the post early and often, and he had eight points at the end of the first quarter to lift Anderson to a 17-14 advantage. Paige — who played one year for the Indians after moving from the Chicago area — finished with 26 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
Anderson’s seniors, in addition to Paige, were Tyrelle Wills (15 points, five assists), Kedric Anderson (five points, five rebounds) and Lathan Averhart (six points, two assists). Bowling credited their efforts for Anderson's best season in over a decade, one that included Madison County and North Central Conference championships, 20 wins and finished as a top-10 team.
Their two-win sophomore season seems like a distant memory.
“As a player, you don’t really know the magnitude of things,” Bowling said. “But as a coach, you can see the way the city is involved. It’s not just the school that is happy. … I’m proud the kids got to see it, too, play in front of a crowd and maybe go to the barber shop or eat at McDonald’s and hearing, ‘Hey, Ty Wills, you guys are doing great.’”
This loss in Greenfield will not be the end of Anderson’s success, according to Bowling. The team will return juniors Carson (12 points), Ja’Quan Ingram (10 points, six rebounds), and Jaylen Murphy (four rebounds) along with a talented group of underclassmen.
“It’s just the beginning, and it just makes me want to work harder,” Bowling said. “Eventually, I’m going to get that sectional (championship).”
Avery Williams scored 18 points, Amhad Jarrard scored 17 and Cooper Galli added 10 for the Marauders.
Mount Vernon (21-2) will play for the Sectional 9 championship Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against New Palestine (19-6), which defeated Richmond 76-58 in the first semifinal Friday.
