ANDERSON — The Anderson baseball team’s coaching staff engaged the Indians players in a spirited conversation Wednesday night down the right-field line following their North Central Conference game against Richmond, and the message was pretty simple.
The players should not expect to just show up after routing the Red Devils in Richmond and expect the same result. The outcome Wednesday was quite the opposite.
John Carter scored two runs, drove in a run and pitched four innings of strong relief as the Red Devils reversed an 11-1 home loss Tuesday with a 13-6 rout of Anderson on Wednesday evening at Memorial Field to salvage a split of the NCC doubleheader.
For coach Adrian Heim, the disappointment was not in the loss but in the way his team played.
“I had a bad feeling going into this after last night because with high school kids, guys will let down,” he said. “They didn’t have any qualms about admitting that they thought they could step on the field and do what they did last night without trying. I told them that they were going to come back hungry.”
The trouble started early as Wyatt Wolfe led off the game for the Red Devils with a bloop into shallow left that dropped for a double. Wolfe scored on a single to left by Nick Whalen, who later came around to score on a wild pitch.
In the bottom of the first, the Indians appeared to get on the board when Jacob Lee leaped over the catcher trying to field the throw from center field after an apparent sacrifice fly from Drew Baker.
But, even as the ball skipped away from the Richmond catcher, Lee was ruled out in a call that prompted a heated exchange with Heim.
“The explanation was that you can’t jump over a player, and I’m not sure if that’s the rule or not,” Heim said. “I was trying to look it up, but I got caught up in the game. I’ll probably go home tonight and look it up.”
Anderson did cut the lead in half in the second without benefit of a hit. It converted four walks into a run as Jamel Hamilton scored on a bases-loaded pass to Lee.
But as frustrating an inning as one can imagine followed when Richmond (5-3) batted in the top of the third.
Singles by Austin Rohe and Whalen sandwiched around Wolfe being hit by a pitch loaded the bases with nobody out. Anderson starter Lee appeared to be on the verge of escaping trouble after a shallow fly ball and a strikeout. But, after getting ahead of Carter in the count, Lee lost him to a walk that forced in a run. Casey Blevins then lined a two-run single to left with the third run coming home when the ball was erred in left field, and it was 6-1.
“We just know we can’t do that,” Heim said.
The Indians did answer with three runs in the third on RBI singles by Hamilton and Trevor Trahan as well as a run-scoring grounder from Kairo Parks.
But the Red Devils batted around in the fifth and scored five times, with Whalen’s two-run single the key blow.
The Indians will look to rebound Saturday as they host Connersville in an 11 a.m. doubleheader before returning to conference play next week against Marion and Logansport.