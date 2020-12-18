ANDERSON — On paper, Anderson girls basketball seemed to be a heavy favorite as it hosted Muncie Central on Friday evening in a North Central Conference battle.
But the Indians and the Bearcats are historic rivals, and the home team found itself with a scant three-point lead at halftime and in need of a boost.
That boost came in the form of an elevated level of defensive pressure as Anderson forced 11 Bearcat turnovers in the third quarter, which translated to a 10-point scoring advantage for the period, and the Tribe went on to a 61-46 win.
With the victory, Anderson evened its overall record at 5-5 and improved to 4-0 in the conference with their sixth straight win over Muncie Central (1-6, 0-2).
With the stellar play of Jasiah Scaife, the Bearcats kept the game surprisingly close in the first half. She scored 15 of the Bearcats’ 19 points, and Anderson entered the locker room with a 22-19 lead.
“I’ve got to give hats off to (Muncie Central) Coach (Ronnie) Howell. He and his coaching staff have done a phenomenal job of bringing that team up to speed,” Anderson coach Shannon Cleckley said. “They battled us, and when we went into the locker room, we said we needed to turn things up with our defensive pressure, and that’s exactly what we did.”
Anderson’s Amya Collins, a freshman who has shown flashes of ability, had her biggest game of her young career and factored heavily in the third quarter Indians’ explosion.
Collins stole a pass on MC’s first possession and found Tyra Ford for a wing jumper. Then, after another steal from Makhile McWilliams, it was Collins who was on the receiving end of a Ford pass for an easy layup and a 26-19 lead, forcing the Bearcats to call a quick timeout.
Cleckley had Collins play a quarter in the junior varsity game as a warm-up and felt the move paid off.
“That’s what I was looking for,” Cleckley said. “I feel like that really, really benefitted her because she came in with a better focus, and she was looking to attack. That’s what we need, that second scorer.”
The Bearcats did stay close for a few moments. On a Scaife rebound basket, the Anderson lead was trimmed to 33-29.
But Ford answered with a 3-point basket, and Collins scored on consecutive drives for a seven-point burst that opened an 18-2 run that extended into the fourth quarter.
Ford — despite moments of frustration at a few questionable calls — had another great stat line as she amassed 31 points, eight rebounds, six blocks, five assists and seven steals to lead the Indians, while Collins finished with 14 points and five steals.
“That’s the mark of a leader,” Cleckley said. “There were multiple times where her frustration carried over into her distributing to her teammates, and that’s the mark of a leader. I think she was a little frustrated, but she was able to hold it together and get others involved.”
Scaife did the lion’s share of the Bearcats’ damage as she piled up 34 points and 23 rebounds.
Karlee Goodwin led the Indians nine rebounds and added five steals.
Tuesday’s scheduled game at Marion has been postponed, so the next game for Anderson is at West Lafayette Harrison in a key NCC game Dec. 29.
