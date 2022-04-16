ANDERSON — The morning after Friday’s Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament semifinal loss at Lapel, Anderson senior Jacob Lee called for a team hitting session prior to the Indians' third-place game against Alexandria.
“We knew we were going to face a good opponent today, and we needed to get back to where we should be," Lee said. "We've been off hitting, and I thought it would help us.”
It certainly did not hurt.
Lee racked up four hits — including a double — and drove in four runs, and D.J. Howells delivered the walk-off winner in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Indians rallied from behind to knock off Alexandria 11-10 and claim third place in the tournament.
Anderson coach Adrian Heim praised his senior for taking initiative and showing leadership.
“He’s a great player, and we’re asking for leadership from him, and he’s the one who called it,” Heim said. “Leadership is hard to find nowadays. A lot of coaches will tell you that.”
A seven-run Alexandria second inning had Anderson (5-3) playing from behind most of the night. In order to be in a position to mount the comeback, the Indians had to stop the Tigers from adding to the lead. Another senior, Linkin Talley, entered the game in relief of struggling starter Kairo Parks. After the first three batters he faced reached — a two-run double by Braxton Pratt, an error and a walk — Talley quieted the Tigers' offense and held them scoreless until the fifth.
“We have a big ball game Tuesday and Wednesday against Richmond in the (North Central) Conference, and we didn’t really want to use Linkin,” Heim said. “We decided in that dugout that we needed to go and get a win tonight. We can’t go on a skid, and we’ll worry about Tuesday when we get there.”
Trailing 7-2, the Indians began chipping away in the fourth inning after Riley Inglis walked and Carter Hunt singled to open the frame. One out later, Dontrez Fuller walked to load the bases, but Talley’s grounder to third resulted in a force out at home. But Connor Stephenson followed with a walk to force in one run, and Fuller raced home on a wild pitch to trim the deficit to 7-4.
The Tigers scored one in the fifth on an RBI single by Cole Morris, but the Indians pounced on reliever Adrian Smith in the fifth after Jay Dillmon departed following four strong innings on the mound.
Jamel Hamilton reached on an error, and Howells walked to start the inning. One out later, Hunt walked to load the bases, and Lee delivered two runners home with a sharp single to left. After Fuller was hit by a pitch to reload the bases, Talley drove in one with a single and Stephenson walked to force in the tying run.
The Tigers retook the lead in the top of the sixth when Braxton Pratt singled with one out and scored on a triple to deep right field by Collin Johns. Kaed Abshire drove in Johns with a grounder for a 10-8 lead.
Again, the Indians answered in the bottom of the inning. With one out, Inglis singled and Hunt walked to bring Lee to the plate. He hammered a double to the fence in left and, although he was thrown out attempting to stretch the double into a triple, both runners scored to tie the game at 10-10.
After Talley worked around a pair of two-out walks to keep the Tigers off the board in the top of the seventh, he reached on a walk to lead off the bottom of the frame. One out later, Brogan Waymire’s shallow fly to left was dropped for an error, and Graham Tatman followed with a single to load the bases.
Howells then lined a 1-1 pitch into the outfield grass as Talley raced home with the walk-off winner.
“We battled, and we hope this is the one that gets us going because we know we have a quality baseball team,” Heim said. “These kind of wins can spur some things.”
“It’s amazing. We’ve lost a couple things not being able to battle back,” Lee said. “Today we did it, and we’ll carry that into a big opponent next week.”