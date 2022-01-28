LAFAYETTE — A long drive was well worth the trip for the Anderson boys basketball team for the second week in a row.
And knowing they reside in the North Central Conference driver’s seat as well made for what seemed like a much shorter return trip for the Indians on Friday night.
Ty Wills led three players in double figures with 17 points, and Anderson completed a first sweep of its Lafayette area NCC rivals with a 73-48 win over McCutcheon on Friday evening at Harold Dean Resler Gymnasium in Lafayette.
The Indians improved to 13-3 with the win and remain the only unbeaten team in NCC play at 5-0 with four games to play. Their lead was widened Friday when Kokomo lost to Lafayette Jeff, its second conference defeat, leaving only Arsenal Tech — which Anderson defeated earlier in the season — one game back.
“This is a big win,” Anderson coach Donnie Bowling said. “We struggled a little bit offensively, and I think we got more how to attack their zone in the second half.”
The Mavericks fell to 4-10 overall and 1-4 in the conference.
The Indians came out of the gate slowly as McCutcheon took an early 7-2 lead on a Jahmaurion Mallett drive.
But Kedric Anderson came off the bench and gave the Indians an early injection of energy. He hit a pair of 3-point shots to give Anderson its first lead — and the lead for good — at 8-7. He scored again on a rebound basket later in the quarter and finished with eight points, three rebounds and three assists for the Indians.
“The thing about Keddy that I like, he’s really become a team player,” Bowling said. “I could start Keddy. He’s a senior, and he’s been here. When he comes in, he’s ready to play.”
The biggest lead of the half for the Indians was seven points, and they led by six at 29-23 at halftime on a Jaylen Murphy rebound basket. Although they never fully erased the deficit, the Mavericks stayed within striking distance.
McCutcheon pulled with four points early in the third quarter on a rebound basket by Keaton Maple.
But Wills found Sean Paige for a layup, then picked up a steal at midcourt and drove for the basket, was fouled and converted the three-point play. The Mavericks got no closer than six points the rest of the game, and the Indians scored the last seven points of the period — capped on a Wills 3-point basket at the buzzer — to take the lead to 13 points at 49-36.
Ja’Quan Ingram scored 15 points and Ahmere Carson added 13 for the Indians, and they dominated the fourth quarter as Anderson won the game going away.
“That’s big. Ja’Quan couldn’t get it going (early), and then he really turned it on,” Bowling said. “It was like Ahmere — I took him out because he was trying to make too much happen. Then, once he gets going, it can be eight quick points.”
The Indians will step out of conference play Saturday with another challenging opponent at Lawrence Central before welcoming NCC rival Richmond to town Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.