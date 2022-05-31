FORTVILLE — For a team to win a championship, it has to do a lot of things right, and it does not hurt to have a little good luck along the way.
The Anderson baseball team had plenty of both Monday evening.
The Indians batted around three times against a pitching-depleted Mount Vernon team, and Conner Stephenson opened the scoring with a two-run homer and ended the night with a fortuitous bounce as Anderson rolled past the Marauders 13-7 to claim the school’s first baseball sectional championship since 2012.
Anderson (17-12) will move on to the New Palestine regional where it will face Cathedral (15-10-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday in the first semifinal game. New Palestine (23-6) squares off with Brownsburg (21-7) in the second game at 2 p.m. with the winners meeting in the 8 p.m. regional final.
Anderson coach Adrian Heim had won multiple sectionals at Elwood — including the 2008 state runner-up team — but said bringing a title back to the Indians is special.
“When you’ve had success at 2A baseball, 4A baseball is a different animal,” he said. “This sectional is a bear, and we know it. To win a sectional like this, with new facilities, we need this. We need this to grow to be the program we want it to be.”
The groundwork for Monday’ win may have been laid by the weather of the previous week that played havoc with postseason schedules across the state. Mount Vernon’s first-round game against Pendleton Heights was delayed from Wednesday to Saturday, meaning the 103 pitches thrown by ace Eli Bridenthal — requiring four days of rest — ruled him out of throwing Monday. In the morning semifinal, Mount Vernon had to dip deeply into its pitching staff to outlast Greenfield-Central 16-15.
Meanwhile, Anderson pitched Jacob Lee in its 4-2 semifinal win earlier Monday, and Heim had every other arm at his disposal.
He chose junior Connor Stump, who had pitched in just three games all season.
“We scouted it, and we felt real comfortable going with a little off-speed, keeping them off balance,” Heim said.
Stump did his job, pitching into the third inning and allowing just two earned runs.
The Anderson offense, meanwhile, gave the Indians enough cushion Heim did not have to go to the bullpen often.
In the first, Lee walked and D.J. Howells singled on a hit-and-run play to start the inning. After Howells was caught stealing, Stephenson belted a 1-2 pitch from sophomore Nicholas Heitman over the fence in left, sending the Anderson fans and dugout into a frenzy. The Indians added a third run when Linkin Talley scampered home on a wild pitch for a 3-0 lead after nine had batted.
“I didn’t think he was throwing hard, but on one high and outside, I was super late,” Stephenson said. “Then, the inside fastball, I didn’t feel anything. It just flew.”
After the Marauders got one back in the bottom of the first, the first six Indians in the second reached base and scored. Talley, Lee and Dontrez Fuller delivered RBI singles, one scored when Kairo Parks was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Trevor Trahan drove in two runs with a base hit.
Thanks to the big inning, even though Mount Vernon (17-10) scored a run in each of the first five innings — two each in the fourth and fifth — the Indians' lead never dipped below five.
Anderson put the game away when it sent nine more batters to the plate in the fifth, thanks to RBI from Jamel Hamilton (hit by pitch), Brogan Waymire (walk) and Trahan (walk).
Parks entered in relief of Stump with the bases loaded and one out in the third and retired the next two batters with just one run scoring. He pitched into and out of trouble in the fourth and fifth and finished strong with three strikeouts over the final two shutout innings.
“I’m just excited and happy that we won,” Parks said. “Everyone said we weren’t supposed to win, and we had a rough season. So I see why, but at the same time I knew we could win.
“I had a fun time pitching against them. Good hitters are fun to pitch against.”
With two on and two out in the seventh, Gavin Johnston blasted a grounder in the direction of Lee, but the ball caromed off the shortstop directly to Stephenson at second, who stepped on the bag for the final out.
“We’ve been planning on that all year,” Lee said.
“Right place and right time,” Stephenson said. “We’ve always talked about deflections, just blocking it and getting that nice little play.”
Lee credited Stephenson for keeping spirits up for the Indians from the first pitch to the last.
“We played through his energy all night,” Lee said. “He brought it the whole game.”
As for what awaits Anderson at Saturday’s regional, Heim is not concerned just yet.
“At this point in time, we’re going to take a couple days to enjoy this. Then we’ll get back to work getting ready Thursday and Friday and go play baseball,” he said.