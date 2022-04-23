ANDERSON — After his team dropped a winnable first game of a doubleheader to Connersville Saturday, Anderson baseball coach Adrian Heim decided to juggle his lineup a bit for Game 2 and insert younger and promising talent.
And while some of the Indians' veterans provided the bulk of the offense, the three outfielders who stepped in also played pivotal roles in an 8-2 win in the nightcap at Memorial Field.
"They made every play in the outfield that they had, (and) they hit the ball," said Heim of center fielder Jake Wilson and right fielder Carter Hunt (both sophomores), and freshman left fielder Riley Inglis. "You've got to love that."
It was a marked improvement from the opener, in which Anderson (7-5) committed four errors (two in the outfield) and fell 6-4 to the Spartans in eight innings.
Hunt had two runs batted in, on a bases-loaded walk in a four-run fifth inning and a single in the sixth, and Inglis went 1-for-2 and reached on a two-run error (designated hitter Drew Baker batted for Wilson).
Kairo Parks soldiered through all seven innings, and 95 pitches, and picked up his third win against one defeat. The junior right-hander gave up only five hits and struck out three.
Ahead 6-0 in the sixth, Parks yielded three hits and two runs, and another batter was intentionally walked to load the bases. After a brief time out, Parks got Brady Cloyd and Gavin Lynch both to fly out to Inglis in left, and the Indians were back in the dugout.
Parks finished the job with a 1-2-3 seventh, and he won for the second time this week (Tuesday at Richmond).
"He wanted the ball and he said, 'let me finish it, let me finish it,' and that's what you want out of your guys," Heim said. "He was dominant, and he's a little funky, and teams are having trouble hitting the ball because he throws so hard,"
Connor Stephenson deposited a pitch by Braxton Myers over the left-field fence in the third inning, and Dontrez Fuller (running for Jacob Lee) scored ahead of Stephenson and it was 2-0.
Anderson in the sixth watched Myers become very tired, and four walks (one intentional) and a hit batter later, the Indians had two more runs, and Myers gave way.
After the pitching change to Kolton DeBoard, Inglis hit a fly to center and it was dropped, and Baker and DJ Howells scored.
Lee and Stephenson both had a pair of hits, and the Indians totaled nine for the game.
The Indians had every opportunity to build on a 3-2 lead and win the opener in the seventh inning, but they could do neither and dropped their second in a row.
Anderson's four errors led to three runs by Connersville (3-9), two in the eighth.
The Spartans went ahead 4-3 with two in the sixth, as Myers scored on a misplayed ball in right field, in which Brayden Lykins was credited with a single and advanced to second on the error.
In the eighth, Lykins stroked an RBI double and came home on a throwing error on a steal attempt by Brayden Pearson (who reached on another outfield error).
Linkin Talley pitched the first five innings for Anderson and staked himself a 2-0 lead in the first with his second homer of the year.
Talley allowed five hits and five walks, and fanned four.
Stephenson's RBI double in the fifth put the Indians ahead 3-2.
In the Anderson seventh, Brogan Waymire took first on catcher's interference and pinch-runner Hunt moved up on a single by Lee, a steal of third and home when Talley grounded into a fielder's choice.
With Lee on third and two out, Baker likewise hit into a fielder's choice, and the game went into extra innings.
After the Spartans scored two in their half of the eighth, all the Indians could muster in their at-bat was a two-out single by Howells.
"That's been beating us in all of our losses; we've beaten ourselves and we did it in the first game," Heim said. "We battled back in the first game and we really thought we should have won the first game; we had a lot of opportunities there. We came back and we responded well, and we threw a different lineup, and it's all about pushing the right buttons."
Anderson travels to Mount Vernon Tuesday and has a North Central Conference set with Marion Tuesday at home and Wednesday away. The Indians are 3-1 in the NCC.