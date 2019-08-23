MIDDLETOWN — After Friday's season opening 28-18 loss to Indianapolis Scecina, coach Jordan McCaslin gathered his players in a huddle and asked how many of them had played meaningful minutes in a Shenandoah varsity football game.
Only five hands went into the air.
Despite the relative lack of experience, the Raiders battled the third-ranked 2A team in the state of Indiana throughout, but a late rally came up short in the season opener for both schools.
"It's a learning curve and we knew that going in," McCaslin said. "This is a great opponent. I love starting with this team, they're a great team in and out. It was an exciting game at times and I thought we fought back there at the end."
The Crusaders scored first on a 7-yard run by senior Tyishaun Woods for a 7-0 lead. With an inoperative scoreboard, establishing the time of game for scores was not possible.
But what was possible was an immediate Shenandoah answer.
Four plays later, after junior Blake Surface ran 31 yards to get the Raiders into Scecina territory, junior quarterback Tanner Goff, making his first start, found Surface again for a 29-yard scoring strike. The extra point failed, but the Raiders were on the board.
The rest of the first half was dominated by Woods and the Scecina front line. The Crusaders converted their first four third down conversions and Woods finished the first half with 103 yards on 16 carries.
He would also add two more scores, a five-yard run and a two-yard run to stake the Crusaders to a 21-6 halftime lead.
"This game was going to be won or lost at the line of scrimmage and (Scecina) won that battle," McCaslin said. "We'll go back and look and see what we can fix. But they were a little more physical up front."
It was Goff's first start and while McCaslin was happy with his game, Indiana University recruit David Baker was there to make him pay for any mistakes. Baker, who also caught four passes in the first half and a touchdown pass in the second, did most of his damage on defense with three interceptions.
"Our expectations stay the same, I expect a lot out of Tanner and he expects a lot out of himself," McCaslin said. "His confidence is just going to grow as the season goes on. I think that's going to be fun and special for everybody here."
The Raiders defense stiffened in the second half, limiting the Crusaders to the one scoring reception by Baker and forcing two late turnovers to give Goff and the offense extra chances.
After a fumble recovery by Lucas Mills, Goff hit Andrew Bennett for a 38 yard touchdown to pull the Raiders within 28-12. Then, following another recovery, this time by Wyatt Lowder, Goff hit Josh Farmer for a nine-yard strike.
But the two-point conversion failed and Scecina was able to run out the clock on the 28-18 win.
"It was gut check time," McCaslin said. "We were going to see how tough they were and I think they proved it. We're a tough football team."
Shenandoah will be on the road next Friday when they visit Heritage Christian for a scheduled 7 p.m. kickoff.
