ANDERSON — Craig Brunnemer’s chair sat empty, save for a framed 8x10 photo of the coach, prior to player introductions before each Liberty Christian player presented the Elwood team with a flower to share their condolences for the passing of the Panthers’ beloved coach.
Then, one by one, each Panther player presented the makeshift shrine with a symbolic fist bump as they prepared to take the court for the first time in 13 days and the first since Brunnemer passed away suddenly Nov. 9.
While the players wrestled with those emotions early, they eventually used them as fuel for a 30-6 run in the second and third quarters to defeat LC 64-28.
Interim coach Dakin Updegraff said the players could not wait to get back on the court after two weeks of shock, disbelief and immense grief. Updegraff — a 2014 Elwood and 2020 Butler graduate — said the girls were able to release their emotions in a positive way and honor Brunnemer at the same time.
“For (this game) to finally be here and for them to get that emotion out, I think it showed tonight,” Updegraff said. “There was a lot of emotion in the first half. We knew we were in for a battle. But what we’ve been storing for the last two weeks overtook them in the second half. They gave a great effort.”
While 10 Elwood players eventually scored, it was the inspired play of junior Jaleigh Crawford that carried the day for the Panthers.
Trailing 11-4 on a late first-quarter jumper by LC sophomore Shameel Clervrain, Crawford responded by scoring the next seven points to tie the game at 11-11 early in the second period. A Clervrain 3-point basket slowed the surge, but an Olivia Shannon layup and rebound basket from Katie Morris gave the Panthers the lead for good at 15-14.
Crawford scored 12 in the first half as the Panthers took a 23-17 lead into the locker room.
“We knew we were going in to play for Craig. That was our motto, to play for Craig and give it our all, no matter what,” she said. “We were nervous, first game back without him. We just all wanted to have fun for him and play our hearts out. So we did, and after we got the first quarter over with, we were comfortable, and we knew he was here with us, pushing us.”
Crawford was just getting started.
She scored on a drive to open the third quarter, then assisted on baskets by Riley Sullivan and Morris before adding a pair of free throws herself. Crawford then found Hannah McCleery for an open 3-point basket, capping a second half-opening 11-0 run and sending Crawford on her way to a triple-double.
Before checking out for the first time late in the fourth quarter, Crawford had 21 points, 19 rebounds, 11 assists and added four steals.
“To me, she’s an eye-popping player, and I get to see that in practice every day,” Updegraff said. “I’m glad she got to translate that to everyone else tonight.”
McCleery added 10 points for the Panthers while Morris finished with eight points and eight rebounds as Elwood (1-2) won the battle on the glass 44-25 over Liberty Christian (0-2).
Following the final buzzer, Crawford and her teammates gathered for a tearful embrace after winning one for a man she has said many times was “more than a coach.”
“I think he would have been very proud of our team effort,” Crawford said. “We played as a team. We played together tonight.”
The Lions were led by Mady Rees with 11 points and nine rebounds. Clervrain and Irelynd Evans scored six points each for Liberty.
The Panthers will play their first home game Saturday against Sheridan at 8 p.m. while the Lions will wait until after Thanksgiving to return to the court, visiting cross-town rival Anderson Prep on Nov. 28 for an 11 a.m. tip at The Hangar.
