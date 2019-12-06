ALEXANDRIA — Height is the one part of basketball that can never go into a slump. And while Friday’s win at Alexandria was far from a perfect showing by the Frankton Eagles, they showed a glimpse of what life defending them in the paint could be like.
Junior 6-foot-1 center Chloee Thomas dominated on the interior with a double-double and two blocks, and junior 5-10 forward Ella Shields added eight points as the Eagles (7-4) pulled away from the Tigers (4-5) late for a 53-39 Central Indiana Conference victory.
An early 3-point basket by senior Addie Gardner helped the Eagles grab an early 7-2 lead. A rebound basket for a three-point play by Shields followed, and the Eagles were up seven early in the second quarter.
But Alexandria fought back with the 3-point shot as its chief weapon. One made 3 by sophomore Ally Honeycutt and a pair from senior Kirsten VanHorn got the Tigers close before junior Reece VanBlair tied it at 17-17 with a steal and layup.
But Frankton went back inside to score the final seven points of the half, three free throws by junior Ava Gardner and back-to-back baskets by Thomas for a 24-17 halftime lead.
“If we can’t stick to the game plan, we go from a very good team in my opinion to a very mediocre team,” Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker said. “I think we’ve got the potential to have a pretty good dynamic duo down there in the post. We’ll get there.”
The Frankton lead swelled to nine after a pair of Thomas free throws and a driving layup by senior Grace Alexander for a 28-19 lead.
But VanHorn, Honeycutt and sophomore Jada Stansberry responded with a 3-point barrage to pull the Tigers close and, on a layup by Stansberry, into the lead at 31-30 late in the third.
But a Thomas steal and layup and a runner in the lane to close out the period by senior Bailey Tucker made the Alex lead short lived. Those baskets started a 16-5 Eagles run to put the game out of reach.
Thomas finished the night with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Shields, who was playing in just her sixth game since transferring to Frankton from Greencastle along with her sister, sophomore Mia, seemed more comfortable in the Frankton system.
“She’s probably only gotten about 20 practices with us so far,” Hamaker said. “Our seniors have never really played with a true ‘big.’... Now we’ve got a true ‘big’ and what I call a small forward or a power forward who can play as a big.”
Led by Thomas, the Eagles controlled the glass, outrebounding Alex 38-28.
Ava Gardner added 13 points for the Eagles while VanBlair led the Tigers with 10 points. Stansberry scored eight while leading the team with six rebounds.
Alexandria hosts Eastern on Tuesday while Frankton, after playing its fourth game in 10 days, will take a week to get ready for another conference foe when it travels to Eastbrook on Dec. 13.
Frankton won the junior varsity contest 32-17. Sophomore Cagney Utterback led the Eagles with eight points while freshman Faith Beeman paced the Tigers with seven points.
