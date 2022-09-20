PENDLETON — She was dominant from the start, and he finished that way, but both routes to the finish line were effective as Ava Jarrell of Pendleton Heights and Noah Price from Liberty Christian each took home their second Madison County Cross Country championships Tuesday evening.
The host Arabians once again swept the team championships. Their girls score of 19 — bolstered by six top-10 finishes — outdistanced runner-up Alexandria with 46 and third-place Frankton’s 75 points. They were the only girls teams with enough runners to score.
The boys team scored 32, enough to hold off Lapel (61) and Anderson (70). Alexandria with 106, Liberty Christian’s 108 and Anderson Prep with 135 completed the team scoring.
It was the 15th straight girls title for PH and the 10th straight for the Arabian boys.
The girls race was run first, and Jarrell was in charge almost from the opening step. By the halfway mark of the 5K run, she opened up a lead of 50 seconds over Lapel freshman Sophie Goodwin. As Jarrell charged down the hill to the finish line in 20:19.45 without a runner in sight, the sophomore defeated Goodwin by 1:17 to become the first runner to win their first two county races since former teammate Laney Ricker did so in 2018-19.
Ricker was on hand for the event and visited with the team just before the start.
“It felt pretty good. The weather was pretty hot, but I just tried to pace myself and not get too much inside my head,” Jarrell said. “(Ricker) came and surprised us. She is in college now obviously, but it was really good to see her.”
Jarrell said going out fast and setting the pace was her strategy going into the event. While her winning time is far short of her personal best, it is the best time she has run on her home course, which will also host the sectional later this season.
“I like to get out fast and then settle in and go from there,” she said. “I’m good with that time because that’s a PR for here.”
Hadley Walker of PH was nipping at Goodwin’s heels in third, followed by Arabians teammate Jaycee Thurman in fifth. Lilly Thomas of Alexandria earned her second straight county top-10 with a fifth-place run with fellow Tiger Jacklynn Hosier in sixth and Lapel’s Hannah Combs in seventh. PH runners Abby Davidson, Lily Hessler and Olivia Welpott completed the top-10 and All-County team.
“I put a lot of pressure on Hadley and Jaycee, but I have such big expectations for them, and they are continuing to get there,” PH coach Melissa Hagerman said. “Every time we finish a meet, I look up and it’s their career-best time.”
The boys race developed in a much different way, at least early on.
A large group of runners were clustered at the 1K mark with Will Coggins of Pendleton Heights leading the way. By the time they reached the 3K mark, a pack of five — Coggins, Price, Cameron Smith of Lapel, Andrew Blake of PH and Hunter Smith of Frankton — broke away.
“I know we had more fun watching it than they had running in it,” Hagerman said.
With a mile to go, Price sensed an opportunity to break away on his own.
“I just felt extremely relaxed and comfortable,” he said. “Once we got on that last backstretch coming around for the last mile, I could hear a couple guys in the pack breathing pretty heavy. I just made my move and took off with it.”
The move worked, and he crossed the finish line in 16:55.30, nearly 30 seconds ahead of Cameron Smith in second, and earned his second title in three years. It is far from the final goal of his senior campaign.
“I haven’t done a lot of speed work yet. I’ve just been building volume,” Price said. “Guns blazing the rest of the season. By the postseason, I want to be in the 15:30s. That’s my goal. I want to win a sectional title for cross country, maybe a regional title.”
Blake was third and Coggins was fourth for the Arabians with Hunter Smith coming in fifth. Freshman Benson Davis of PH was sixth, followed by Braxton Burress of Lapel, Spencer Proctor and Connor King from Anderson and Jayden Reese of Elwood to complete the top-10 and All-County team.