ANDERSON -- Perhaps the longest goal thus far in the IHSAA soccer season -- a 60-yard missile beyond midfield on a free kick -- became the difference in Anderson’s 2-1 home loss Saturday against Lafayette Jeff.
The North Central Conference affair was scrappy from the first loose ball, with players from each side tugging at the opponent's jersey. The Bronchos pounced out the gate and put immediate pressure on the Tribe, and things got chippy after subtle gestures, such as a visitor bucking the ball backwards on an early free kick. Nine minutes into the matchup, Lafayette Jeff junior Ari Kennedy ran over Anderson goalkeeper Lucio Gonzales, negating a goal by Alzan Rodriguez.
In a war of collisions, Anderson midfielder Angel Rodriguez went down after sliding for a tackle in the 15th minute. He tried to battle through the pain and give the Tribe everything he had in him to add to his six goals through three games, tied for fifth-most in Indiana, but could not. Without Angel Rodriguez on the pitch, the Bronchos were able to drive deep inside the box and fired 10 shots on goal.
“Angel is a strong center-mid(fielder) and striker when we need him to,” Chris Spolyar said. “He is going to win a 50-50 ball and then be able to distribute it, get it off his foot and then get back into the play at the end.”
Lafayette Jeff sophomore Azlan Rodriguez recovered a rebound off a shot attempt from Ari Kennedy and scored in the 15th minute to give the Bronchos a 1-0 lead. Anderson struggled to keep the ball away from the center of the pitch, and the Bronchos were able to capitalize on steals and penalties.
Thirty minutes into the matchup, a foul at center field gave Lafayette Jeff a free kick, allowing several Bronchos to gallop into Tribe territory. Lafayette Jeff senior Kamen Synesael struck a 60-yard missile that sailed through the air. Gonzales leaped backward to deflect the ball over his head, but it bounced in the net to extend the Bronchos’ lead to 2-0.
Freshman Cater Spolyar suffered a leg injury after being tackled and was helped off the field late in the game. Anderson attempted just three shots on goal in the second half, scoring on a strike from Cristian Hernandez in the 80th minute to cut the deficit in half.
“We graduated 17 seniors last year, so we have got to find guys who can finish the ball,” Spolyar said.
Spolyar mentioned Hernandez is a player for whom the Tribe aims to create mismatches for isolation plays. Anderson’s senior midfielder surpassed his junior season total, adding to his hat trick performance in the season opener against Liberty Christian.
“Chris is a finesse player, who we want to get 1-on-1 with somebody,” Spolyar said. “He can beat them with one or two quick touches and is very creative.”
With one game over the next nine days, the Tribe will hit the road for the first time Tuesday for a battle with Yorktown (0-2).