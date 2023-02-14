ANDERSON — Improvement and success can not always be judged simply by looking at a team’s winning percentage.
Such is the case for the 2022-23 Anderson Prep boys basketball team, which dropped its fourth straight game Tuesday night, 51-46, against Irvington Prep at The Hangar.
Despite falling to 1-18, head coach Corey Scott believes this team is vastly improved from last season’s 1-21 club and has gotten better over the course of the year.
“We have had way more of those (close) games this year, and that’s a good thing,” he said. “It’s not fun to lose, but I’ll take losing like that compared to getting blown out.”
It was a game of runs as Irvington Prep (4-16) overcame an early seven-point deficit to send the game to halftime deadlocked at 22-22.
Senior Tavion Cameron scored three transition layups as the Ravens answered a game-opening 8-2 Jets run with a 12-0 run of their own.
But a basket by Xavier Nave to open the second quarter started a 7-0 run by the Jets before Cameron drilled a 3-pointer to tie the game. Samar Nave scored in the closing seconds of the half to put the Jets up 22-19, but Owen Kriech tied the game with a buzzer beating 3-pointer for the Ravens.
Cameron was the catalyst for everything the Ravens did Tuesday and had a career night in the process. Entering the game averaging just 8 points in limited action — he had played in just six games — Cameron tallied a career-high 29 points against the Jets.
The APA coaches were not surprised at Cameron’s play.
“We went down and watched them play two weeks ago against Indiana Deaf, and we knew he would be the guy that makes the difference,” Scott said.
The Ravens opened the third quarter on an 11-4 run to take a 33-26 lead on a Cameron layup. The Jets responded with a 12-5 run, capped by a three-point play from Xavier Nave to tie the game at 38-38.
But Kriech delievered a 3-pointer for the Ravens, and the game was never tied afterward. A Kase Johnson 3-pointer for the Ravens at the 2:04 mark pushed the lead to 46-39. The Jets had possession and trailed 46-43, but an offensive foul at the 45.2-second mark ended the opportunity.
Lincoln Fathauer led the Jets with 15 points while Zayden Finley recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Scott credited the play of Jason Settlemyer (seven rebounds, four steals), Conner Ring (two rebounds, assist), and James Hornocker (two points, two rebounds) with keeping the game close as the Jets were missing key contributors Ben Scott, J’vion Chatman and Kaleb Eldridge.
The Jets and Ravens each committed 22 turnovers, close to the season average (23.1) for the Ravens but above average for APA.
“We were down some guys, and they played hard,” Scott said. “For guys who haven’t played a whole lot to this point, I’m really proud of those guys.”
The Jets will travel to Indiana Deaf on Friday before returning to Anderson for their home finale Feb. 22 and a rematch with the resurgent Elwood Panthers. APA dropped a 46-44 decision to the Panthers in the consolation bracket of the Madison County tournament in January.
The APA junior varsity team rolled past the Ravens 55-23 behind 20 points from Gavin Mitchell.