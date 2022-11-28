ANDERSON — The one major negative to Anderson Prep’s start this season has been turnovers, as the Jets had won their first seven games despite committing 20 miscues per contest.
Monday evening, turnovers and mistakes came back to haunt the Jets and cost the team a chance at program history.
Shaellyn Shearer scored the eventual game winner on a rebound basket with just over a minute remaining and APA committed turnovers on its final three possessions with a chance to take the lead as Centerville edged the Jets 42-41 at The Hangar.
APA fell to 7-1 and halted its season-opening win streak one short of a new program record. The seven straight wins match the 2019-20 team which also started 7-0 on its way to a 13-win campaign.
Centerville evened its record at 4-4 with its third straight win.
The final miscues made for a frustrating and heartbreaking loss in which APA was often its own worst enemy as it committed 25 turnovers — including nine in the fourth quarter — and was forced to compete with its most productive player sidelined with foul trouble.
“It’s been a problem all year -- that and the foul trouble,” APA coach Josh Fathauer said. “We’ve got to get better at moving our feet. Those are the two things we’ve got to keep working at it and clean that up.”
Alivia Peoples, APA’s 6-foot sophomore who entered the night averaging 18 points and 13 rebounds, was limited after picking up three first-half fouls. She finished with eight points — all in the first half — and 12 rebounds. She picked up her fourth foul with 2:00 left in the third quarter and did not return until the 5:27 mark of the fourth with the Jets up 37-34. Less than a minute later — with 4:34 remaining — she was whistled for an offensive foul, and her night was over.
“Our best player was on the bench pretty much the whole game,” Fathauer said. “We needed to get the bench involved. That’s going to make us a better team.”
The play of freshmen Arianna Flowers and Jalah Watson off APA’s bench was the team’s saving grace in the first half and nearly helped the Jets fight off adversity in the second half.
Flowers and Watson combined for 11 points in the second quarter — all coming after the Bulldogs had come back to even the game at 12-12 after the Jets had scored the first eight points. Flowers hit a pair of baskets, and -- after a Kaylynn Orr free throw -- Watson hit a pair at the stripe before converting a 3-point play after stealing the ball at midcourt and driving to the basket. Flowers scored again from the baseline to cap the 12-0 run for the Jets and give them their biggest lead of the half at 24-12.
Centerville took its first lead at 40-39 with 1:38 remaining on an elbow jumper by Malorie Woodruff. Flowers got the lead back for APA when she drove to the rim for a 41-40 lead before Shearer’s game winner.
The teams alternated turnovers before another APA freshman — Tameah Eldridge — forced a held ball to return possession to the Jets with 16.9 seconds left.
APA got the play it wanted as Flowers found a lane and drove to the basket, but the Centerville defense collapsed and a dribble ricocheted off her foot out of bounds. The Bulldogs were then able tor run out the final 13.5 seconds when the Jets could not get a steal or a foul called.
“One thing I liked at the end, (Flowers) said ‘Coach, I want the ball,” Fathauer said. “As a coach, you love to hear that.
“At the end of the day, we probably needed that loss. It might humble them a little bit. I try to tell the girls, especially at sectional, you can’t win by fouling and turning the ball over.”
Flowers led all players with 12 points while Watson added eight points for APA. Woodruff paced Centerville with 11 points and seven rebounds.
The Jets will face the sternest test of the young season Thursday when they host Class 2A University (4-3) in a Pioneer Conference game. Centerville travels to Northeastern on Friday evening.