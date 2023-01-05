ELWOOD — On Thursday night, Anderson Prep traveled to face Elwood in the consolation bracket of the Madison County Girls Basketball Tournament.
After a huge second-quarter scoring run, the Jets defeated the Panthers 49-32 to advance to Saturday’s fifth-place game at Anderson
To start the game, turnovers plagued both teams. Travels, bad passes and the ball going out of bounds described the first five minutes. The contestants’ defense showed early they had come to play.
The first score was made free throws by Elwood’s senior Yzabelle Ramey. But the rest of the first quarter saw both offenses find their strides.
The second quarter opened with the Jets (8-7) taking their first lead. The visitors used this to spark their offense and went on a scoring run that extended their lead by 10.
But it was not only their scoring ability. Anderson Prep’s defense found life after being quiet since the start of the game. They were back and making a difference.
Another thing that gave the Jets offensive opportunities was their rebounding. Once the ball hit the court, it was a sea of blue jerseys around it. They used rebounds to stay alive and score in the paint.
Jets head coach Josh Fathauer was impressed with his team’s ability to drive in.
“If you got to get inside and get them in foul trouble, it’s huge,” he said. “Being able to go inside and be aggressive helps.”
Going into halftime, Anderson Prep’s lead grew to 18 points.
The second half did not see much change. One noticeable difference was the number of fouls. The first half had many fouls, but it grew after halftime.
At one point, Elwood coach Courtney Lickliter was not thrilled with a foul on one of her Panthers. She received a technical foul after mentioning something to the official.
She commented on how the number of fouls changed her team’s gameplan.
“When your two best players have three fouls in the second quarter, that’s when they made their run,” she said. “We weren’t prepared for that. And we struggled a little bit overcoming that adversity.”
The one player who was the most noticeable for the victorious Jets was sophomore Alivia Peoples. Even though she fouled out in the third quarter, she ended the game with 14 points.
Even when she was one foul away from fouling out, she kept her foot on the gas and kept going.
“When I foul out, I’m able to depend on my team,” Peoples said. “They continue the aggressiveness that I leave on the court when I’m out.”
In the end, the Panthers (1-16) fought to make a comeback. But time was not their friend as the final buzzer rang throughout the Elwood gym.
The Jets’ leading scorer was Peoples. Sophomore Kaylynn Orr followed with 11. For the Panthers, senior Liv Shannon led with 10.
Elwood’s tournament ended with a seventh-place finish.