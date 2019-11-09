ANDERSON — If the Anderson Prep girls basketball program hasn’t turned the corner, Saturday night’s performance was a long way toward doing so.
APA responded to adversity like it had very few times in its brief history, not to mention an energetic gathering at The Hangar, and turned back Daleville 53-47.
The Jets, 2-0 for the first time in 11 years of varsity play, rose up in a back-and-forth and very physical contest that ended with an 8-1 run and saw two seniors show the way in an 18-point final quarter.
Tommya Davis had 10 points down the stretch and ended with 26, while Madison Stamm scored the other eight in the final period and finished with 18.
“It’s a new experience for us,” APA coach Jessica Hornocker said. “We haven’t (won) a lot of close games in the last four years for these seniors. We were a lot more competitive last year, so that helped us a little bit. But we definitely haven’t had a back-and-forth game like this.”
The final margin was the largest for either team. There were five ties and six lead changes.
APA streaked to leads of five on two occasions in the first quarter, but Daleville (0-2) rallied and led 23-20 at halftime, and the Broncos were either in front or tied from there until midway through the final quarter.
A rebound basket by Davis knotted it at 42 with 3:49 remaining, then after an offensive foul against the Broncos’ Sky Yoder, Stamm buried a 3-pointer, and the Jets were ahead.
After buckets by Daleville’s Ashlyn Craig and Heather Pautler, Stamm came through with another trey to give APA the lead again at 48-46 at the 2:12 mark.
Craig picked up her fifth foul with 1:38 left, and Gwen Schmiedel entered the game for the first time. However, Schmiedel’s name was not entered in the teams’ scorebooks before the game, and the Broncos were assessed a technical.
Davis sank both technical shots as well as the two from the Craig foul, and APA was up 52-47.
“Sometimes in the first half your shots in the first half don’t fall, and if you don’t let it affect you in the second half, they’ll fall,” Hornocker said. “Tommya Davis struggled at the free-throw line in the first half, but came out and hit four very key free throws for us.”
Davis was 6-for-8 at the line in the fourth quarter and 11-of-16 for the game.
Role players such as Chelsea Klepfer (nine rebounds) and Savannah Prewett (six rebounds, two steals) were important to the Jets, Hornocker said.
“Every time we play a close game, they get better and learn how to manage the clock better,” Hornocker said. “You can tell they are learning to be smarter every game.”
As an added bonus, the Jets’ junior varsity squad, Hornocker believes, won for the first time ever Saturday.
APA’s JV beat Daleville 31-18, as Zina Vernon scored 11 points and Kanyla Wills 10 for the Jets. Schmiedel led the Broncos with eight.
Craig led Daleville with 19 points, and Pautler had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.
The Jets host Muncie Burris on Tuesday, and Daleville is at Bluffton on Friday.
