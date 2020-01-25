ANDERSON — Faced with a large first-half deficit, Anderson Prep’s boys basketball team not only showed plenty of fight, but it had a chance to overtake Wes-Del on Saturday.
But what the Jets didn’t have when the game was on the line was energy, from an athletic standpoint.
APA trailed by only three early in the fourth quarter, but Wes-Del had way too much firepower and eased to a 67-45 result.
The Jets, who went in with two wins in their previous three contests, fell to 3-11.
“We ran out of gas,” APA coach Corey Scott said. “Our team’s changed some, so we’re trying to figure out our rotation. We’re trying to figure out who to use in what situation, and it kind of hurt us when we ran out of gas.”
APA got to within 41-38 at the 7:14 mark of the final period when Jack Scott scored off a feed from Derek Dailey.
But the Warriors (6-7) scored six straight and, down 47-40 approaching five minutes, the roof caved in on the Jets.
Wes-Del — which fell at Class 2A top-ranked Shenandoah the night before — put together a 14-0 run and the lead was up to 23. The Warriors scored three straight layups off Jet turnovers during that spurt.
“We tried to speed it up a little bit, but we were tired,” Coach Scott said.
The Jets fell behind 8-0 and found themselves in a 29-10 hole midway through the second quarter, but they ran off 11 in a row. APA closed out the first half with baskets by Larry Rodriguez and Jeffrey Langford, and again the Jets had it down to eight at halftime (33-25).
APA played an excellent third quarter defensively and held Wes-Del to 3-of-12 shooting, and the Jets were still very much in it with a quarter to play, down 40-36.
“I thought when we settled in, we started to get touches and we started moving the ball and our defense got better,” Coach Scott said. “We played well in the second and third quarters, but we’ve got to figure out how to start a little better and finish a little better.”
Jack Scott tried to carry his team as much as he could, as he has throughout his career, and he ended with 17 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and three blocked shots. He scored all nine of the Jets’ points in the first quarter.
Rodriguez had 13 points and five rebounds, and Langford finished with 11 points and six boards.
APA could only hit 31.4 percent of its shots (16-of-51) and was 3-for-18 from 3-point range. But the Jets worked the ball, with eight assists by six players.
In the junior varsity game, Wes-Del defeated APA 54-33. Ben Scott and Kuron Nickson both had 13 points for the Jets.
APA hosts 2A No. 9 University (12-3) on Friday.
