FRANKTON — While Frankton’s volleyball team is missing a key member due to injury, that was not the only factor in Thursday’s four-set home loss to Daleville.
The Broncos may have also played their best match of the young season.
Trishell Johnson recorded 12 kills and two blocks, Cassidy and Maddie Rees made play after play and a Broncos’ defensive adjustment added up to a 19-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-20 win at the remodeled Eagles Nest.
“That’s the best I’ve seen (us) play,” Daleville coach Gayle Hicks said. “They brought the energy today.”
It was a fast start for the Eagles in their historic gym that recently added 500 new seats and new bench areas.
Even without senior Emma Sperry, Frankton (8-4) thrived in the opener as it found the other half of its dynamic duo, senior middle-hitter Holli Klettheimer. The University of Mary commit was dominant early, putting away seven kills and adding a block as the Eagles jumped out to a 1-0 lead. Freshman Finlee Clevenger added a pair of aces, and Frankton took advantage of Broncos errors, but coach Beth Sperry’s team used its own energy for a strong start.
But the Broncos made a defensive adjustment to better account for Klettheimer, and it worked extremely well.
“I told the girls that they’ve figured out our plan, and we have to figure something out,” she said. “We’ve got to swing, but some of the young girls in these tight matches don’t want to make a mistake. They have to trust their swing.”
Daleville (5-3) jumped out to a 4-0 lead and made it 11-1 on an Emi Cukrowicz kill. The Broncos led most of the set by double digits, all while denying Klettheimer any kills throughout the set. When she did get a good swing, Kelsi Kahalekomo was usually there to dig it out.
The roll continued in the third set as Cassidy Rees — the junior in class and elder of the sisters — opened with three straight aces, and the Broncos jumped out to a 7-2 lead. That spell was broken by Klettheimer’s first kill since the first set.
“They served tough and served it really fast,” Coach Sperry said. “They have a fast offense, and I have young blockers that aren’t tracking really well right now, so we’ll have to work on that.”
While Kahalekomo continued to dominate defensively, she also helped her team break open a close set with a six-point service run for a 23-14 lead. Johnson’s eighth kill on set point gave the Broncos a 2-1 lead.
The athletic Johnson was tough to stop in the middle as Cassidy Rees — also the team’s setter — found her for the quick hitters and finished the match with 35 assists and five aces.
“That’s the hard one, right there,” Hicks said. “When she connects on those, there’s not much defending it.”
The Broncos pulled away after Emma Voss broke a 9-9 tie with one of her three aces, and Maddie Rees — a freshman — pounded three of her nine kills in the final set. Voss also had nine kills while Cukrowicz added seven for a balanced Broncos attack.
Klettheimer finished with a match-high 17 kills, but no other Eagle had more than four kills. She also had three blocks and 10 assists while Claire Osborne helped out with the setting duties with 18 assists. Senior libero Claire Duncan led the Eagles with three aces and strong defense.
“I was thrilled with (Holli). I thought she was a great leader on the court tonight,” Coach Sperry said. “She understands who she is playing with and was encouraging them, and that’s one of the things we’ve asked her to do.”
Emma Sperry sprained her ankle last Saturday at the Cowan Invitational and is expected to return next week for the Eagles.
Daleville took care of the junior varsity match 25-13, 25-22.
The Eagles will look to regroup Tuesday when they travel to Alexandria for a Central Indiana Conference matchup and will host the Tigers and Madison-Grant on Thursday in Madison County pool play. Daleville continues its road trip with visits to Randolph Southern on Tuesday and Union City on Wednesday.