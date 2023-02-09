LAPEL — With the Lapel girls basketball team set to battle Eastbrook in an IHSAA Class 2A regional championship game Saturday, a pair of sophomores have stepped up to present worthy scout opponents.
The Lapel girls basketball junior varsity team finished the 2022-23 season with a perfect 16-0 record under second-year coach Cameron Mendel. The Lapel-alum first became the basketball team manager, then worked as an assistant during his undergrad years before landing the head coaching role. Mendel applauded the Bulldogs' flawless work ethic in transition and lockdown defense.
“Offensively, we just learned to play free,” Mendel said. “We did a really nice job cutting to openings, finding the open person and playing basketball as ourselves.”
Mendel credited the talented varsity team for scrimmaging the JV lineup every practice to prepare them for the shorter season. The scout players gained vital understanding of in-game situations by using the varsity opponents’ half-court schemes during practice.
Last week, Lapel captured the Sectional 40 championship with a 52-47 victory over Winchester -- the fourth sectional title in program history and first since 2007.
“The sectional environment was huge,” Mendel said. “This has been a long time coming where we are so close every year, but to finally get over that hump is very nice.”
Brooklynn Boles, a sophomore at Lapel, acknowledged her goal to develop rebounding skills and a post-presence to score more often when near the basket. She admired the playoff atmosphere and used the preparation as a learning experience to elevate her game.
“It was honestly so amazing. It was fun to sit there, cheer and watch them all,” Boles said. “It has been a long time since we won our last sectional title.”
Taylor Mroz made 48 3-pointers on the JV squad this season, which Mendel claims is an unofficial record. Prior to the start of spring softball practice, she dedicated the postseason to work on her ball handling skills as a scout player.
“In practices playing against the varsity, we definitely got really aggressive together and knew how each other played,” Mroz said. “So it just became a lot easier in games.”
In the offseason, Boles plays for Midwest Explosion, a travel basketball organization focused on talent in Indiana and Ohio.
“We play a lot of tournaments, and AAU is a different setting of basketball. It is more physical and helps me improve a lot,” Boles said.
Mendel expressed how the pair of leaders knew what the Bulldogs were aiming to achieve and were able to effectively communicate on the defensive end. When he returned to Lapel after college, he discovered his heart was invested in the Bulldogs’ athletic program.
“When I can have two people like that, who I trust and know what we are about, makes it a lot easier on me,” Mendel said.
Mendel admitted being back in the Lapel basketball program puts him at his coaching peak. His objective is to continue to help build the substructure of his alma mater.
“I care very much about this program,” Mendel said. “It is something that I have been around for a long time. So I care, not only about the kids in it, but the program itself and making sure that it stays great.”