PENDLETON — Kam Kail had an immaculate performance and found the net twice in Pendleton Heights’ 3-1 boys soccer win Thursday against Anderson.
The Arabians’ senior has scored five goals in five games this season, delivering 28 goals and 19 assists in his four-year varsity career.
“I think here at Pendleton, the aspect of my game that I’ve developed the most is leadership,” Kail said. “As a leader and a captain, I always have to make sure the boys are playing the best and have my confidence.”
Kail nailed the corner of the net on a crosser in the 16th minute to score the first goal of the game for the Arabians. With under 10 minutes remaining in the first half, the 2021 THB Boys Soccer Athlete of the Year recovered a rebound and delivered a strike to extend the Arabians’ lead to 2-0.
“It is very important to get up early. I think when you score early, it sets the energy and tone for the rest of the game,” Kail said.
“He’s got this next level energy that he brings to the team,” Pendleton Heights coach Kyle Davy said. “He works hard, goes into tackles hard and when he’s able to do that, its contagious. It shows the rest of the guys that he’s going to play his hardest so they need to step up their game and play their hardest as well.”
Just two minutes into the second half, Anderson missed a crucial opportunity to cut the deficit as a loose ball that found Christian Hernandez in the box was shot and missed wide left of the goal.
“Our next step in evolution in this process is to score simple goals,” Anderson coach Chris Spolyar said. “He took a good hit, had a great shot and soccer is a game of inches. If that’s over just a little bit on his foot, it bends inside the near post instead of outside that post.”
Pendleton Heights senior Cole Bubalo later scored on a penalty kick to extend the Arabians’ lead to 3-0 four minutes into the second half.
“We wanted to come out and set the tone,” Davy said. “I felt like we did that and coming with that mentality after we score a goal that it is still 0-0. Having the mentality that we are still putting the pedal to the metal, go at them, don’t back off, just keep that energy and not let up.”
After being held scoreless for over 51 minutes, Anderson junior Cristyan Santiago put the Indians on the board on a corner kick that ricocheted off the Pendleton Heights goalie into the Arabians’ own net.
“They find a way to score. There is no quit in them, and they’re almost scoreboard blind as far as if there is time on the clock, then the game is never out of our reach,” Spolyar said.