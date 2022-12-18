PENDLETON – Brayden Kanitz and the Pendleton Heights boys basketball team finally had enough Saturday night.
With just one win through seven games and down by 15 points against Class A Liberty Christian at home late in the second quarter, the Arabians refused to willingly accept loss No. 7 or a season-high fourth straight defeat.
Instead, they heeded head coach Adam Ballard’s challenge, stemming from Tuesday’s 23-point loss at Guerin Catholic, and course corrected behind Kanitz’s 11-point third quarter – and game-high 15 points – to end their losing skid, 56-53.
“I felt like tonight, I was ready. I was tired of it,” Kanitz remarked on his team’s string of early season setbacks. “We needed some points in the paint, and we finally got it down there, and we started going to work. Once I finally got in there, it allowed everything else to open up for our team, and it allowed for all of us to spark together. It wasn’t just me. It was the whole team.”
Kanitz’s offensive outburst in the third chipped away at a 34-25 halftime deficit and ignited a tide-turning 15-4 run to give 4A Pendleton Heights its first lead since the game’s opening three minutes, 3-2.
As Kanitz shot 5-of-6 in the frame, his teammates followed suit to post a 22-point quarter that gave the Arabians (2-6) a 40-38 lead and a 47-44 advantage after a pair of ties heading into the final eight minutes.
Prior to the final quarter, both Madison County rival programs traded the lead five times and deadlocked on three occasions.
The Lions (2-5) roared out of the gate, breaking a 6-all tie in the first quarter to lead 19-15 before a 10-0 run put them ahead by double digits and in position to potentially sweep their back-to-back weekend.
Eric Troutman, who shot 5-of-8 from the field and 4-of-6 from the foul line, tallied eight points in the first half and finished with a team-high 14 with six rebounds. Kobe Watson had 10 points and five rebounds with six points in the first half.
Ethan Troutman drilled 3-of-7 3-pointers for nine points, and Devon Kelley had nine points in the game on 5-of-7 shooting, but the Arabians countered with a three-headed wave.
Josiah Gustin (6-of-11 shooting) posted a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds – nine off the defensive glass – and Evan Mozingo had 12 points. The trio, including Kanitz, accounted for every bucket in the third quarter.
“In the first half, we saw a lot of what we were talking about Tuesday night. Not getting it inside, jacking 3s and just not taking advantage of matchups,” Ballard said. “I really challenged them at half, and Brayden answered the bell.
“Something we’ve been talking to Brayden about is being a star in his role. That’s the role he needs to play for us, and when he does that, obviously it leads to good things. I’m proud of him.”
Kanitz converted the first and last bucket during the Arabians’ comeback run in the third quarter, and Mozingo went on a 7-0 run himself to supply Pendleton Heights with the cushion it needed entering the fourth.
“We’re all just ready for a change at our school. We’re tired of the thought of us being a losing school like our past few years have been. We’re ready to change that. We’re tired of it,” Kanitz said. “That third quarter, I was ready to go to work in the post. I wanted to go to town on those little guys in there.”
Liberty Christian turned its defensive focus on Kanitz in the fourth, holding him to two points, Mozingo to a 3-pointer and Gustin to four points.
A 9-2 run capped by a take to the rim from Watson cut the Arabians’ lead to 54-53 with 3:47 remaining. Gustin hit a pair of free throws with 1:50 left to make it 56-53 before the pressure mounted again.
“That last minute was very intense. Our communication was probably the most key thing,” Kanitz said. “Our defense was very heavy in communication, and everybody put in the work and defended their shots, so they couldn’t come back into the game at all.”
The Lions had three opportunities to tie the game in the final 1:13, but their possessions resulted in a turnover – and an ensuing fifth foul for Kelley – a turnover on a foul charged against Watson and a missed Cedric Anderson 3-pointer Gustin hauled in as the final seconds ticked off the clock.
Anderson finished with eight points, and Jayden Wooten added three more for the Lions. Liberty Christian was coming off an 83-47 blowout win over Anderson Prep on Friday, which snapped its four-game losing streak.
“It’s not disappointing at all. I think our guys did what we asked them to do. I asked them to go out there and compete, compete for 32 minutes,” LC coach Norman Anderson said. “This is the first week we’ve got all of our guys back. We’re meshing guys together, and like I tell them all the time, March matters. This is a practice game. We took a step in the right direction.”
The Lions host Phalen Academy on Thursday before traveling to 2A Shenandoah on Dec. 30. Pendleton Heights hosts 3A Heritage Christian on Tuesday before competing in the Madison County tournament, which opens Jan. 2.
“I hope we continue to get on a roll, especially with the county tournament coming. Get a couple more wins under our belt. Turn around our record and go positive,” Kanitz said.