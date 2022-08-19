ELWOOD — Elwood head coach Michael Karn intends to build a winning football program through training discipline on the gridiron.
As a second-year head coach at Elwood, Karn notices how the players hold each other accountable now following an inept loss during sectionals at Panther Stadium to end the season. The Panthers have lost 12 consecutive games and earned just one victory in the last 38 games spanning four seasons.
The Panthers’ game plan is to run the ball using several misdirections with an offense line that has impressed over the summer. The offense only scored 90 points last season, and the defense allowed more points than the offense has scored in the past four seasons combined.
“Our offense will stay with the run-and-shoot and wing-T principles that we used last year,” Karn said. “We still plan to be a heavy run-oriented team, only throwing the ball 12-15 times a game ideally.”
No receiver caught double-digit passes last season, but Karn will take advantage of the air if the defense allows it. With quarterback Owen Huff under center, the junior can create more opportunities for the skill players to elevate their game.
All returning skill players accounted for less than a fifth of the team’s total offensive production from 2021. With a new cast of skill players, Karn is aiming to distribute the carries to several backs on the depth chart.
“Freshman Bracken Jetty will get the bulk of the load at fullback, followed by sophomore Jayden Mullins,” Karn said.
Junior wing Luke Jones and senior wing Alex Munoz will also lead the running attack with an option for Huff to pull and run designed plays for himself.
“We are stronger and more athletic there than we were last year,” Karn said. “This group has the opportunity to be really good.”
Senior Caleb LaMar returns for the Panthers as a two-way starter and has matured to learn the offensive scheme after a late start last season. The returning defensive back caught three interceptions in last year’s campaign, which was the third most in the conference.
“He has always had great speed and athleticism, but this year that knowledge is there,” Karn said. “He will be a really big weapon on both sides of the ball.”
When the Panthers travel to Shenandoah to battle the Raiders on Friday, it will have been 98 weeks since the teams’ last victory in 2020 — a 51-43 overtime thriller at home against Madison-Grant.
“I fully expect this year’s Panther team to be disciplined in all aspects of the game,” Karn said. “We were really close to getting a win in sectionals last year but lost due to a lack of discipline. My expectations are that we will conduct ourselves in a first-class manner on and off the field.”