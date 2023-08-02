ELWOOD — Maybe Rylie Kellams just gets geared up for the season opener, or maybe it is a certain comfort level with what has been her team’s temporary home course for the last three seasons.
Or perhaps she played well Wednesday because she was in the right rhythm.
Whatever the reason, the Alexandria junior opened her season with a medalist performance for the second straight year, and the Tigers started 2023 with a 188-235 win at the Elwood Golf Links over the host Panthers.
“I went out and played a round at Alexandria and shot my personal best there,” Kellams said. “I definitely just think this is my mindset this year.”
Her pre-shot routine consists of rhythmically rocking back and forth, without the shifting of feet or adjustment of her hands, almost like Kellams is moving to the music of a song heard only by her.
Unique as it is, the routine is simply a timing mechanism that allows her to play by feel, so important in the game of golf.
“I shift off the back of my feet to get off my heels, and I go when I’m comfortable,” she said. “I have somewhat of a routine, but I just go when I’m comfortable.”
Kellams finished with a round of 44, edging her teammate and playing partner Lily Harpe by two strokes as Harpe’s 46 was a new personal best. Although neither converted a birdie, there were multiple opportunities that just missed, including a near chip-in on the par-3 eighth hole by Harpe.
The two junior captains share a friendly rivalry as they push each other at the top of the Tigers’ scorecard. And their coach said they provide the right example for their younger teammates.
“I picked them for captains because I knew they were leaders, and they are,” Bruce Johnson said. “The kids look up to them, and they’ve got another year after this. All the new kids look up to them.”
“She’s my best friend, and we play golf together all the time,” Kellams said.
Kellams was also medalist in the season opener for the Tigers in 2022 at Elwood, which was serving as Alexandria’s home course for the third year.
This fall, the Tigers will begin play at the new Golf Club of Alexandria, which opened last week. The team is looking forward to the opportunity to bring its home meets back to town and save some miles on the team buses.
“(Elwood) has been nothing but great to us the last three years, but it was a struggle driving that bus over here every day,” Johnson said. “Now they’re super excited to get to play our own course.”
“I’m pumped about it. It’s really nice there,” Kellams added. “I think that’s something that Alexandria needed.”
The Tigers’ No. 3 player also carded a personal-best score as sophomore Brynley Dowden fired a 48, and senior Natalie Long finished off the scoring for Alexandria with a 50.
“I’m proud of them for starting off like this,” Johnson said. “They’re working hard.”
Elwood was led by junior Kenzi Weaver, who shot a 57 out of the No. 5 slot for coach Will Dailey. Freshman Aleksys Shock finished at 58 in her debut as the Panthers’ No. 1 player while Averi Savage and Hayley Blackford added rounds of 60 to complete Elwood’s scoring.
In the match against Alexandria last year, a senior-laden Panthers team finished at 223, and for this year’s team — with limited varsity experience — to start at 235 was a pleasing outcome for Dailey.
“I’m very impressed with that for sure, especially with my No. 5 coming in with our low score. That was cool to see,” Dailey said. “With a lot of work, we’ll get better. Nine of the 10 have never golfed before.”
The Panthers will return to action Thursday when they travel to Wes-Del for a dual meet while Alexandria will travel to Meadowbrook in Anderson for a three-team meet with another CIC rival in Frankton and the Warriors.