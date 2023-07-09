ALEXANDRIA -- When the away team walks into the opponent’s gym, it might not have a second thought about the building or the school.
But when Sheridan junior Kenzie Garner walks into Alexandria’s gym, she is surrounded by her family’s legacy.
“It's really fun, especially playing in the gym,” Garner said. “It's a lot of fun, especially seeing (their names) on the walls.”
Garner's connection to the Tigers goes back to her grandfather, Ron. He was a long-time athletic director at Alexandria and coached the Tigers' freshman football team for 10 years. Before becoming the AD, he was an assistant coach for the varsity basketball team for 18 years.
Her other grandfather, Scott Seright, played college basketball at Franklin.
To Garner, both of her grandfathers are her biggest role models.
“They played a lot, and they both coached me all the time,” she said. “So I just like following their footsteps and listening to what they say.”
But the family connection to athletics did not stop at Ron. Both her father and her uncle laced up for Alexandria's basketball team. Garner’s father, Rusty, played college basketball at Olivet and Huntington, and her uncle Randy also played college hoops at Rollins and Anderson.
Garner’s aunt Rachel (Garner) Young was also a big part of Alexandria’s girls basketball program and was included on the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame's Silver Anniversary Team in 2020.
“We have a ton of cousins, and we have a Mr. Basketball in our family,” Young said. “We have another Indiana All-Star on my mom's side of the family. So basketball is just in our blood.”
The genes of the Garner family executing on the court have now made their way to the new generation. Last year with Sheridan, Garner led the Blackhawks in 13 statistical categories. But to her aunt, this was no surprise.
When Garner was in eighth grade, Young attended one of her games. This was one of the first times she had seen her niece play competitive basketball. While watching, it hit her: Garner has it.
“You could tell, even though she hadn’t developed a lot of the skills that she has now,” Young said. “But you could just tell she had a little bit of toughness that not everybody has and just some basketball IQ.”
The success Garner found last season came from her outlook on the season.
“One of our best players was injured,” she said. “I just had to kind of take the lead, and then everything else was solid.”
Solid might be an understatement. She led the Blackhawks with 18.8 points per game while shooting 43% from the field. She also finished the season with a free throw percentage of 77%.
But to Young, her niece is just getting started.
“She's going to go play in college, and she's going to get better,” Young said. “But sometimes people get sidetracked on the social media hype and maybe start hanging with the wrong crowd. … But if you're taking care of the things that are more important in the end, she'll be fine. She's going to have a great career.”
To continue her success with Sheridan, Garner believes she needs to keep communication open with her fellow Blackhawks.
“(I need to) keep talking to my teammates, especially with all the younger kids coming up,” she said. “If we do that, we'll definitely go.”
At the end of the day, Young is glad Garner can visit her alma mater and be proud of what her family has achieved.
“I live in Alexandria, so I go to games all the time,” Young said. “Alexandria has a rich basketball history, and to be part of that, it's just a cool thing. … And I think people around here know how hard it is to accomplish those things. So it's just nice that people appreciate it.”