INDIANAPOLIS — Anderson coach Mike Elliott could tell right away the stage may have been a little too big for his young team Saturday night.
“I think the first two plays, I saw what was going to happen,” Elliott said. “(Freshman guard) Eric (Troutman) got a steal, but we didn’t convert. We had another opportunity at a layup but didn’t convert.”
Part of the reason it looked that way was the play of the Indians’ opponent, a team that hopes to make a return trip to the Bankers Life Fieldhouse stage to end the season.
Junior guard Jakeb Kinsey scored 26 points to lead five Shenandoah players in double figures as the Class 2A fourth-ranked Raiders ran roughshod over the Indians 93-60 in the third game of the Really Big Basketball Holiday Show at the home of the Pacers on Saturday evening.
Anderson (0-8) did have an early 8-5 lead on a pair of Joseph Jones 3s and a Troutman layup. But the Raiders grabbed the lead and, after Indians freshman Latrell White tied the game at 10-10 on a pair of free throws, an Andrew Bennett 3-point basket gave Shenandoah (5-1) the lead for good.
Raiders coach Dave McCollough was not sure what to expect Saturday but wound up pleased with what he saw.
“We came back from Christmas and the last two days of practice were not very good,” he said. “With respect to Anderson, I was worried about this game. I told the kids this is a trap game for us if we’re not ready to play.”
Bennett was fouled on a 3-point shot and converted all three free throws for a 16-12 lead. That started a 12-2 run for the Raiders as they began to pull away. Kinsey scored seven of his points during the second quarter as Shenandoah took a 39-22 lead into the locker room.
“It’s just a lot of fun to have the opportunity to come out here and play,” Kinsey said. “Once I got going a little bit, all my teammates were moving the ball. They got me the ball, so it was all on them.”
The three junior guards for the Raiders — Kinsey, Bennett, and Kaden McCollough — each scored during an 8-0 run that opened the second half and blew the game wide open.
McCollough scored 22 for the Raiders with Bennett added 11 along with nine assists. With 10 points and six rebounds each from senior Jackson Campbell and sophomore Jasper Campbell, Coach McCollough’s team provided the balance he loves to see, with a total of 23 assists on 36 made field goals.
“We shared it well,” he said. “Rebounding, I was concerned about. I don’t know what the totals were, but I thought we rebounded well.”
Shenandoah outdid Anderson on the glass 36-23, something Elliott said was all about effort, something the Raiders provided and the Indians did not.
“Everything tonight was about effort,” Elliott said. “Shenandoah is a good team. They’re well coached, and I take my hat off to their program. Tonight, our guys didn’t show any effort.”
The one exception may have been from senior Jones, who led the Tribe with 24 points. Sophomore Dayveon Turner scored nine, and White led the Indians with five rebounds.
“Tonight, I didn’t see the fight. We didn’t fight like we should have,” Elliott said.
After coming up one step short of a trip to the state finals at this venue last year, Coach McCollough hopes his team is motivated for a return trip to BLF this season.
“I hope it wets their appetite,” he said.
“This is my first trip to Bankers Life,” Kinsey said. “It’s not my last.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.