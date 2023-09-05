ALEXANDRIA — With half of its senior dynamic duo out of commission, the Frankton volleyball team struggled and lost to quality foes in its most recent matches.
Frankton looked more like its old self Tuesday as Emma Sperry returned from a sprained ankle that sidelined her for a week. She and star Holli Klettheimer did not appear to miss a beat, and the two led the Eagles to a dominant 3-0 (25-10, 25-12, 25-14) win at The Jungle over Alexandria.
Frankton (9-4) bounced back after losses to Hamilton Heights and Daleville last week without Sperry and improved to 2-0 in the Central Indiana Conference while the Tigers dropped their third straight match and fell to 4-5 overall and 0-2 in the CIC.
Sperry’s return was a welcome sight for the Eagles, including her mother and coach, Beth Sperry. She said the senior setter and hitter may not be at 100% just yet but is well on her way.
“I liked what I saw,” Coach Sperry said. “I don’t think she’s jumping as high when she’s hitting, but she’s landing on two feet, which is a good thing. She looked good. She’s athletic enough that, when she’s not 100%, she still looks good.”
The coach used the one-sided win as an opportunity for some of her younger players to gain valuable experience at the varsity level, but it was the seniors who set the tone early.
An early service run from senior libero Claire Duncan broke open the first set and forced an Alex timeout with the Eagles on top 14-6. Klettheimer had four kills in the opener, freshman Finlee Clevenger recorded four of her match-high five aces during a late service run and Frankton was in control.
Klettheimer — who led all players with 14 kills — and Sperry are the setters in Frankton’s 6-2 system, and both are usually the finishing beneficiary of the other’s sets. Sperry finished with seven kills and 24 assists while Klettheimer added 10 assists and two blocks to the Eagles’ effort.
“They’re solid players, and they get who they need to go to,” Coach Sperry said. “We have other hitters, but those two can really put a ball away when we need it.”
In addition to Clevenger, sophomores Macy Curtis (three kills) and Claire Osborne (four assists) and juniors Campbell Quire (four kills), Ann Curtis (five kills) and Alvia Woodruff (four kills, one block) were key contributors for the Eagles.
Recent events made the Frankton coach happy to have the opportunity to further develop her depth.
“I’ve learned my lesson because a big person can go out at any moment,” she said. “To have some of these girls get a little bit of experience is going to be a good thing.”
A young Alexandria team under first-year coach Sara Benson was further disadvantaged with three key players out due to injuries. Now shorthanded, Benson and the Tigers could not field a junior varsity team and struggled to defend the Eagles’ attackers.
Benson said there were positives to take away from the match as she looks to rebuild a proud volleyball program in Alexandria.
“Right now, we’re just trying to get them headstrong,” she said. “We saw it tonight. When they had their confidence they played well. The moment they lose it, they lose it.”
Allie Clark paced the Tigers with five kills and three aces while Megan Sayre added two kills and seven assists.
The Tigers and Eagles will meet again Thursday in Frankton in Pool B of the Madison County volleyball tournament and will be joined by CIC rival Madison-Grant.