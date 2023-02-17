ANDERSON – It was kind of a slow bleed for Anderson on Friday night against Kokomo.
The Indians, after a 10-0 start, trailed by 1 after one quarter and at halftime, gave up a 9-2 run early in the third and another 9-2 run late in the third, and then the Wildkats outscored the Indians 27-16 in the fourth to salt away a 69-52 North Central Conference victory in front of a sellout crowd.
The Indians faced the challenge of playing against 6-foot-10 Flory Bidunga, one of the best juniors in the nation. He finished with 32 points and 14 rebounds and impacted the game in a big way at both ends of the floor.
“He’s just a big-time presence,” Indians coach Donnie Bowling said. “I’ve never faced anything like him in my 12 years of coaching. You know, even when we were with them in the first half, the shots were tough shots that we made.”
The Indians were forced to get creative with their shots, using multiple fakes to try and get a shot over Bidunga’s long reach, and trying all sorts of underhanded, sweeping and curled maneuvers in the paint.
Ahmere Carson did everything he could to keep Anderson in it. He finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds and scored nine in the fourth quarter when the Indians were in full-on catch-up mode.
Kokomo (18-4) won the North Central Conference with the victory, running the table at 9-0. Anderson (18-4) finished second in the NCC, 8-1. The Indians are now done until sectional play next week, at Muncie Central.
Anderson battled foul trouble for most of the night, and three starters had four fouls before the third quarter was over.
“We got in foul trouble early, and I think that hurt us,” Bowling said. “
But this was still a game in the fourth. On the first possession, Carson went at Bidunga with one of his acrobatic moves, making the basket and drawing a foul. He completed the three-point play, and the deficit was 8 points, 46-38. The Indians closed it to nine points on two other plays later in the quarter, but never got any closer.
“They’re a good team, and I’m not going to take anything away from them,” Bowling said. “Well-coached, but the good thing is, they’re a really good team and we don’t have to see them in the sectional.”
Jaquan Ingram finished with 10 points, Jaylen Murphy 8 and Damien King 7.
Anderson rolled to victory in the JV game, winning 76-51 after holding just a three-point lead at halftime. Collin Lewis scored 18 points, Javon Warfield 16 and Zamarien Bryant 12 for the Indians.