Kokomo High School boys basketball superstar and five-star recruit Flory Bidunga will continue his career at Kansas following his upcoming senior season with the Kats.
Bidunga announced his college choice during the Under Armour Elite 24 game Saturday night in Atlanta. The 6-foot-10 center chose Kansas over Duke, Michigan and Auburn. He narrowed his choices to those four earlier in the week.
"I was excited about Kansas when they offered," Bidunga said in an ESPN story. "We spoke on the phone, and they were serious about me, then I got serious with them. When we went there and met everyone, it was great. Coach (Bill) Self and staff were constantly at my games. I see him as a coach who will push me and teach me on the court. Off the court, he is a caring and nice guy, very funny and a smart(alec) in a good way off the court."
The Jayhawks are four-time NCAA champions. Self-led squads won the 2008 and 2022 titles. Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid played for Self at Kansas. The 7-foot center was the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft. Like Bidunga, Embiid is an African native who came to the United States to play in high school.
The Jayhawks went 28-8 last season.
"When I watched practice, I could see how he believes in his players," Bidunga said in the story. "I know they will develop my talent and help me with my goal of making the NBA. My dream is not to just make it but stay there."
Bidunga is the No. 1 center prospect for the class of 2024 and the fourth overall prospect for his class, according to both ESPN and 24/7 Sports.
As a junior for the Kats, Bidunga averaged 20.2 points and led the state in rebounding (13.8), blocked shots (4.5) and field-goal percentage (80.7%). He led Kokomo to a Class 4A state runner-up finish. He won Indiana Player of the Year awards from Gatorade and MaxPreps.
In 56 career games, Bidunga has 1,059 points, 759 rebounds and 51 double-doubles. He heads into his senior season as an Indiana Mr. Basketball front-runner.