PENDLETON — An area pioneer in the sport of girls wrestling will be applying her expertise on the national level.
After a decade as an assistant wrestling coach at Pendleton Heights, Katie Kriebel will return to her previous home of Colorado Springs, Colorado, as an assistant women’s coach for USA Wrestling, the national governing body of wrestling in the United States.
Kriebel won World bronze medals for Team USA in 2005 and 2007 and is a five-time World Team trials champion. She was a U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center resident athlete in Colorado from 2003-09, has been a member of USA Wrestling's Board of Directors for the past year and is looking forward to returning there later this summer.
“This is a pretty amazing opportunity for me to continue in the sport of wrestling, support my family at the same time and to do some good in the sport,” Kriebel said.
After competing for and graduating from the University of Minnesota-Morris, she was inducted into the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2010. After serving as an assistant coach at Oklahoma State in 2011 and 2012, she returned to Pendleton Heights where she has assisted Dave Cloud since 2013.
The mutual devotion between Kriebel and the Arabians' wrestling program makes this a bittersweet occasion.
“That’s one of the hardest things to be walking away from,” Kriebel said. “Coach Cloud and I have been through a lot together. I met him when I was 14, and I’ve known him since 1994 and he was one of the first to go out and find that there were opportunities back in a time when you had to really go hunting for opportunities for girls in the sport. And he did that for me.”
Team USA director of communications and special projects Gary Abbott said Kriebel’s background and experience make her a perfect fit for the position.
“She was a two-time World medalist for us as an athlete,” Abbott said in a USA Wrestling release. “Since then, she has been around the sport at the high school level for a long time. It is great to have her back as part of Team USA. She brings a wealth of knowledge, both from a technical standpoint and an experience standpoint, for the athletes. Katie was a leader 20 years ago when I met her. She was somebody who people gathered around. She is someone who the athletes will respect and believe in. We are excited to have her and her family with USA Wrestling’s team.”
Over the next few months, Kriebel and her husband, Jay, will look for a place to live and schools in the Colorado Springs area for their two daughters before moving west.
“August is when I start working, and it’s going to be one kind of craziness over the summer, and we better get it done because when I start it’s going to be a new kind of craziness because this job is a pretty demanding job,” she said. “I’ll be hitting the ground running.”