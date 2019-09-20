ANDERSON — West Lafayette Harrison’s run game and strong defense put the pressure on Anderson and spoiled the Indians’ homecoming to the tune of a 42-0 victory Friday.
“I was happy with the way we executed today,” Harrison coach Terry Peebles said. “It was a little sloppy at the beginning, but as the game went on, I felt like we got our rhythm.”
The Raiders wasted no time getting to work as they put points on the board about eight minutes into the game. An 8-yard rush by junior Marcel Atisso kicked off a night of high scoring for Harrison.
Atisso followed up with a 17-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter to bring Harrison’s lead to 13-0. At halftime, Atisso had 100 yards rushing, 42 yards receiving and three total touchdowns. He was pulled after halftime as the Raiders were up 28-0.
Also stepping up for Harrison was junior Omarion Dixon, who notched 137 yards rushing. This led to two touchdowns for the Raiders.
“My team did what they were supposed to do, and they couldn’t stop Marcel,” Peebles said. “I was happy with my O-Line. They came in and did what they had to do.”
Because of mid-game injuries, Anderson was unable to really capitalize on second-half momentum.
“We have to be able to make adjustments,” Indians coach Ron Qualls said. “We moved the football pretty well until we have guys that get injured. When injury hits, we can’t run it the way we want to. Finding that sixth tackle or fourth center is tough to do.”
A mix of quarterbacks and wildcat formations put some pep in Anderson’s step, but it still was not enough to get into the endzone. Although Qualls is disappointed in his team’s performance in front of a packed homecoming crowd, he still believes he has quality players on the field.
“I still think I have great kids,” Qualls said. “When the scoreboard is 42-0 on homecoming night, it sure doesn’t show I have great kids. I have kids that I believe in. The core group of guys have to rise up and be leaders now. It’s time.”
Anderson focused on the rushing game but couldn’t quite get a grip and only had 57 yards in the first half and 107 yards in the game.
“We had guys that played hard, and we had guys that didn’t” Qualls said. “What we have to do is put 11 guys on the football field that play hard all the time.”
Harrison’s offense forced a running clock in the third quarter which put away Anderson’s chances of gaining enough ground.
