ANDERSON — It’s been a long time coming, and tennis enthusiasts can be excused if they wonder whether a change will ever come.
It was May 31, 2014, when the Anderson Sports Center closed its doors. That facility had several indoor tennis courts as well as a weight room and space for basketball courts to be set up covering some of the tennis courts.
In that facility, many tennis lessons and clinics were offered as well as giving players of all skill levels a place to play during the winter months. It was also a place where the summer-based Community Hospital Anderson Tennis Classic could host some matches on rainy days.
As always over the course of the past five years, rumors abound about new facilities cropping up. One such place, purportedly on the south side of Anderson, has been in the planning stages for many years even to the point of architectural drawings being publicly displayed. Yet, no such facility actually exists.
Shenandoah coach John Rhodes seems certain it is going to open but isn’t at liberty to discuss any particulars.
Pendleton Heights coach Royce Hammel said, “I know there is something in the works. I have seen some machinery out there. But it is slow. Our courts (in Pendleton) have been in the works for four or five years. Hopefully, it will come to fruition in the next year or two.”
Nobody connected to the Anderson facility was available for comment about it so the questions remain about the future of such a sports center. What isn’t really open to question is the fact the sport has suffered, and it is especially noticeable at the high school level.
“I think it has hurt overall play,” said Lapel coach Justin Coomer. “The top players will still go to places like Indy or Muncie and find a place to play and get lessons. But there is great impact on the middle-of-the-road players, kids with the ability to get better but without the means to travel and pay the costs.”
“A lot of my kids are multi-sport athletes,” said Alexandria tennis coach Matt DeVault. “With no place to play indoors, they don’t play much tennis until the spring and summer. Then when our teams win a sectional, they run into Delta, who has kids who play all of the time (at the Muncie YMCA courts), and it is a huge disadvantage for us.”
Rhodes offered, “I think the general level of play is down by about 30 percent (since the Anderson Sports Center closed). We are now getting to the point where the seniors and a few juniors this year are the last ones who spent any time on those indoor courts.”
“It makes it hard to motivate kids when they don’t have a place to go once a week or every two weeks,” said Hammel. “I remember having 20 or 30 kids in clinics at the Anderson (Sports) Center.”
Hopes seem to still be alive, but as DeVault said, “I’ll believe it when I see it.”
Hopefully, there will be a day when he and the rest of the local tennis community can see it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.