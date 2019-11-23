ANDERSON -- The Anderson Lady Tribe basketball team moved to 2-3 on the season with a thorough thumping of the Connersville Spartans at Robert Fuller Gymnasium on Saturday.
Tyra Ford scored 19 points in the opening half as Anderson rolled to leads of 17-6 and 47-12 at the first two breaks. In the second half she mostly sat the bench, shooting no field goals and scoring a single free throw to finish with a game-high 20 points as the Indians went on to finish off the 77-37 win.
“Tyra isn’t 100 percent yet,” said AHS coach Shannon Cleckley of her return from an off-season injury. “We moved her to the point guard spot and moved Erin Martin and Makyra Dixon to the wings so we could attack from there.”
Attack is what the Tribe did. For the game the team shot just 11 times from 3-point range.
“Against Richmond we had a lead and then we settled too much for the 3-pointer,” said Cleckley. “Richmond caught up to us. I told them we should be going inside. Those points count too. We did that and we still scored 77 points.“
Martin and Karlee Goodwin each scored a dozen points. Martin had just two in the second half and Goodwin four. The Indians had 10 players score.
The Spartans had more turnovers than points at halftime, unable to handle the Anderson pressure and quickness.
The Tribe passed the ball well throughout and finished the game hitting 31-of-65 from the field. They had 14 turnovers for the contest but only four at halftime, improving from the season average.
“We have been focusing on our passing and I thought we did that well tonight,” said Cleckley. “At times tonight we showed who was the better team. I liked that we got to play a lot of girls a lot of minutes. We need to bring some of those players along as the season unfolds.”
Other than some defensive lapses inside in the first half, the Indians were solid on that end of the floor. “We had some communication issues and that caused us to give up some easy shots,” said Cleckley. “I told them we can’t do that (Tuesday) against North Central or we’ll get run off the scoreboard.”
Connersville had just one player reach double digits in scoring and that was 10 from sophomore Paige Dunaway, who did not start the game.
Anderson won the rebound battle by a hefty 45-32 count. Goodwin and Kaylie Vaughn had seven rebounds apiece while Ford added six.
The Spartans dropped to 1-5 with the defeat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.